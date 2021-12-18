Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join our congregation as we participate in this most joyful time. It is important to have a speaking acquaintance with God, but we need also to have a worship time and a time of service for His cause.
Communion will be served; prayer requests and praise for answered prayer will be observed; and music and fellowship is an important part of the worship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will bring the morning message.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship and participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Advent.
Scriptures are Micah 5:2-5 and Luke 1:39-55. The Chancel Choir and Bell Choir will share sounds of the season.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christ churchindiana.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8nearme.com/ pennsylvania/indiana/ christ-episcopal- church/6408255/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. on the fourth Sunday of Advent.
Scriptures are from Luke 1 and Isaiah 35, and the sermon is titled “The Way in the Manger.” Communion will be served.
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This is the fourth Sunday of Advent when we light the Advent Candle of Love.
Pastor Bill’s message for both services is “Emmanuel, God With Us,” with scripture from John 1:1-5.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos, and the set list is “O Come All Ye Faithful/We Adore You,” “Your Love Never Fails,” “What a Beautiful Name” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing/King of Heaven.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Embracing the ‘I Wills’ of God,” with scripture from Jeremiah 31:31-34 and Matthew 2:1-11. Pastor Bob Santos will be preaching.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Join us for our Advent series: Underdogs and Outsiders. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Bathsheba: The King and I.”
Scripture is 2 Samuel 11:1-13.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday’s message will focus on Love (with communion).
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
A Christmas program will be held at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “A Glorious Message.” Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Galatians 4:1-6. There will be a candlelight service at 6 p.m. with the message “Light for the World.” For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Christmas cantata
Pine Grove Community Choir will be performing its Christmas cantata at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pine Grove Church of God.
Legend of the Candy Cane
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty Street, and the Rev. John Smaligo invite the public to join us for “the Legend of the Candy Cane” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Not only will you hear the legend surrounding the candy cane, but also the telling of the Christmas story and a visit from the Holy Family.
Please join with us in this special service and presentation by the children, youths and others of the church. Hebron wants to share this wonderful story with all of you.
Children’s/Adult Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., continues to hold its online children’s Sunday School.
This class is posted by the Rev. John Smaligo each Sunday morning and can be watched any time after 9 a.m. Be prepared for some wonderful songs with Charlotte Robertson the last Sunday of each month. This can be viewed on the Hebron Lutheran Church Facebook page. You do not need to be a child to appreciate the weekly lesson. Please join us.
In addition, the Adult Sunday School class meets at Hebron each Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
The focus is a video series “The Chosen.” Digging deeper into the back stories and context of the people and events of the gospels, Season 1 introduces Simon Peter, Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene, Matthew and Jesus in a way never before seen on film. We hope to see you there.
Grit Guys Advent sessions
The Christian Witness, with its media ministries on radio station WDAD and on FM radio at WMUG-FM, has in recent years sponsored a gathering for men in the greater Indiana area. These sessions are scheduled for both Lent and for Advent, and feature local leaders as the speakers.
The Grit Guys meetings for this upcoming Advent season will continue every Friday in December, including Friday morning, Dec. 24.
All men of the greater Indiana community are invited to attend these important sessions, to be held in the back dining room of Eat’n Park in White Township.
Participants will be greeted with a free cup of coffee at 7 a.m. and the program will unfold at 7:15 a.m. There will be a different speaker each of the five Fridays, who will address the general topic “Getting to know you … better!”
By 8 a.m. all men in attendance will be dismissed, either to go to their place of employment, or to remain in the restaurant for a “Dutch-Treat” breakfast of choice.
J.D. Varner is serving as the arranger for these meetings.
Closing out the series will be Jim Geiko on Dec. 24.
Reservations are not necessary; come and bring a friend.
Longest Night/Blue Christmas services
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be offering a Longest Night Blue Christmas service on Tuesday, which will be online only, not in person. The Rev. John Smaligo will be bringing this service through Facebook Live on Hebron Lutheran’s Facebook page at 7 p.m., and it will be available for viewing in the days that follow, as well.
This service is meaningful to many people. It recognizes that for many, Christmas is a time associated with gatherings of family and friends, smiles and laughter, and joyous moments. However, for others the holiday season brings times of sadness, grief, sorrow, illness, job loss, changes in life and times of despair and darkness. Those who will benefit from this service are invited to watch this Blue Christmas service as we join others on the longest night of the year and find we are not alone. The service emphasizes God’s promise that he is with us in times of grief, loneliness, fear and struggles. We also will hear the words of the prophet Isaiah — Comfort, comfort my people.
Join us in prayer, music and silence as we hear the Word of God, which comes to us as a light in our darkness. For further information, please call the church at (724) 459-8920 or go to the church website at www.hebronlutheran.com.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold its annual Longest Night service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It is the winter solstice, but it means so much more for those of us who are grieving the way life used to be. This night allows us to express our longing for something better. It is a night to “just be” whoever you are, and then recognize the Hope of the Christ Child, even in the midst of the turmoil. We hope you can join us for this special service.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — Penn Run Church of the Brethren will have a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center. Note that this is the second Saturday of the month due to the new year holiday. Call the church at (724) 463-0420.