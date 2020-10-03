Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
The Lordsmen concerts canceled
Gospel performances by The Lordsmen, scheduled for 7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Sunday at Community Bible Church in Sagamore, have been canceled.
Worship services
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish will hold worship services Sunday: Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m. and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m. Lay worship leader for Sunday is Randy Stear.
Social distancing is observed; each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
Everyone is welcome.
o o o
WILLET — Plum Creek Presbyterian Church will hold worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. There is no Sunday school.
o o o
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship with Elder Kyle Rishell, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Communion also will be held at 11 a.m.
Scriptures are Exodus 20:1-20 and Matthew 21:33-46.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Online services can be accessed at www.r-church.com.
All are welcome.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are John 16:7-15; 1 Corinthians 2:7-16, “Messy Church — The Spirit’s Work.” The work of the Holy Spirit is to point us to Christ.
o o o
KENT — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church on Mill Street continues to worship in the church the first and third Sundays of each month.
This Sunday, Elder Donna Kanyan, CLP, will lead the worship service. The sermon title is “What Do You Do?”, based on 2 Kings 4:1-7 and Psalm 107:23-31.
We continue to follow distancing and masking guidelines. Everyone is welcome to worship with us.
Prophecy series
Bible Baptist Church, 6280 Route 286, Rayne Township, will continue to hold morning worship each Sunday at 11 a.m.
Those attending are asked to use their own discretion in light of the virus.
Pastor McCaulley will be conducting a series on Bible prophecy during the month of October. This week the subject will be “The Seventy Weeks Of Daniel.” This will also show how the Church Age fits into God’s program, and what lies ahead.
The message will be on Facebook after noon. The pastor will continue his daily devotionals during the week.
For information, call (724) 349-3557.
Life Chain
The annual National Life Chain will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday along Philadelphia Street in Indiana.
This is for those who wish to show respect for all human life, especially the unborn. Supporters may pick up signs at Eighth and Philadelphia Streets starting at 1:30 pm. Participants will line both sides of Philadelphia Street, holding pro-life signs while praying quietly to end abortion.
Those participating are asked not to park on Philadelphia Street so that signs can be read by passersby.
This event is meant to be an hour of quiet prayer and reflection.
Holupki and pirohi sale
CLYMER — St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 465 Morris St., is holding a holupki and pirohi sale.
Cost is $25 for a pan of cooked and frozen holupki (amount varies), and $7 a dozen for frozen pirohi.
Call (724) 465-9882 to order.
Takeout spaghetti dinner
A takeout-only spaghetti dinner will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville (5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg).
Cost is $8 per adult and $4 for kids younger than 12.
Proceeds benefit Ebenezer’s Rwanda partner church.
Evening event for mothers
Harvest Church will hold a dinner to kick off a monthly support group for mothers.
Dinner and first meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harvest Church, 143 Reed Road, Kittanning.
Email moms@harvestpa.org with any questions.
‘Family-Up’ day
Harmony Grove Lutheran Church will hold a “Family-Up” day on Sunday, Oct. 18.
Following the morning worship service, we will move to the basement for a time of fun, friendship, fellowship and reacquainting.
It will be a day for church family members to “catch up” after being quarantined for a long period of time.
Come and enjoy refreshments and one another.
Drive-thru pasta meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot ready-to-eat pasta meals for Saturday, Nov. 7.
Cost is $10 per meal and consists of two stuffed shells, spaghetti with four meatballs, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
Meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. Nov. 7.
Orders must be called in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, Nov. 2.
Contact Pastor Jeff Fackler with questions at the church office.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Crafters are wanted for this year’s event.
There will be limited spaces this year due to social distancing and baskets for sale instead of a silent auction.
There will be homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup for sale. Lunch items will be on a to-go basis.
For more information, contact Lori prior to 9 p.m. at (724) 349-2929 or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.