175th anniversary celebration
The public is cordially invited to the 175th anniversary celebration of Luther Chapel Lutheran Church, 168 Power Plant Road, Coral.
Open House will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. A bench will be dedicated in Vaughn “Arkie” Taylor’s name, and a 25-year time capsule will be opened. Light refreshments will be served.
Church service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, with a light open-air luncheon after the service. Organ hymn sing will be held at 3 p.m.
Please bring a nonperishable food item for a local food bank on Saturday and/or Sunday.
Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are II Samuel 11:26-12:13a and Ephesians 4:1-16.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christ churchindiana/
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Exodus 16:2-4, 9-15 and John 6:24-35, and the sermon is titled “The Bread of Heaven.” Special music will be provided by Lily Carone, Flora Isenberg, Caite Boston and the youth group.
The worship service also can be heard on FM 88.3 from the church parking lot.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon “Life’s Healing Choices: Coming Clean — The Housecleaning Choice,” is based on Isaiah 1:18 and Matthew 5:6.
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Donna Kanyan will lead the worship service. Her message is titled, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Scripture is from Luke 10:25-37 and Matthew 25: 35-40.
Everyone is welcome to worship with us.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold two services Sunday.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, Gail Larson will be the soloist accompanied by Scott Cramer on the piano. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “The Path.” His message is titled, “Look Where You’re Going,” with scripture from Proverbs 4:25-27. Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www. indianagrace.org.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Deuteronomy 31:7,8 and Hebrews 3:12-15, “GATHERING TOGETHER to serve, support, and encourage each other in God’s ways.” God gathers his people together to encourage and help each other.
The Lord’s Supper will be celebrated.
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week 10 of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “A Woman Caught.” Scripture is Scripture is John 8:1-11.
Communion will be served.
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing her sermon series on revisiting our favorite childhood Bible stories. Sunday’s sermon focuses on David and Goliath.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their service with Evangelist Jim Ellsmore speaking at the 11 a.m. service.
There will not be Sunday school or an evening service. Brother Ellsmore has been in evangelism for many years and will bring a message that will be a blessing.
Bass soloist in concert
Indiana Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, Indiana, will host Ken Osborne Music Ministries for a bass soloist concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (724) 459-5944 or visit the Ken Osborne Music Ministries Facebook page.
Vacation Bible School
First Christian Church in Indiana will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 to 13.
Child Evangelism Fellowship will present the program, and snacks will be provided.
To register a child, please call (724) 762-5844.
PENN RUN — Harmony United Presbyterian Church will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School, “Country Junction,” from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
The event is open to children in pre-K through fifth grade.
Call (724) 801-8106 for registration.
Camp meeting
CHERRY TREE — A camp meeting will be held through Friday at the Burnside Church of God campground, 9 Gospel Lane.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. with evangelist Michael Werle.
There will be children and youth programs daily.
Jacobs Brothers in concert
The Jacobs Brothers of Dillsburg will be presenting a concert of gospel music during the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday at Christ Bible Fellowship Church, 178 Old Route 119 South, Indiana.
The public is invited to attend this special service.
Back to School Giveaway
CHERRY TREE — The annual Back to School Giveaway, which takes place every year on the second Saturday of August, will be held Aug. 14 at Kinport Assembly of God, 5658 Route 240.
Come and receive school supplies, coats, socks, shoes and more for the upcoming 2021-22 school year in a drive-thru experience. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the giveaway begins at 9, all while supplies last.
After your pickup, feel free to drive over to the pavilion behind the church for Community Day, where we will enjoy breakfast and lunch items, depending on the time you come, as well as games, bounce houses and more.
There is no cost. We would love to meet you. For more information, contact the church at (814) 743-5532.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran @comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.