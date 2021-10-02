Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We will be worshipping together to meet the needs of the church families, our community and our nation.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise, music and fellowship time will be observed.
Fall activities are being planned.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship, and for participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. World Communion Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 34:1-14 and Proverbs 9:1-6,10, and the sermon is titled “Wisdom’s Table.”
Lily Carone and Flora Isenberg will have special music.
You may also tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot. All are welcome.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m. The Youth Group meets at noon.
The Clara Henderson Mission group is selling homemade stuffed pepper and cream of potato soup. Proceeds benefit missions. Order by Oct. 10 to pick up soup on Oct. 17.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his sermon series, “The Tremendous Trios.” His message this week is “Moses, Aaron, and Miriam,” with scripture from Exodus 2:1-10.
The Chancel Choir will provide music, “One World. One Communion,” at the 9 a.m. traditional service. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship set list is “Overcome,” “Build My Life,” “Great Are You Lord” and “The Blessing.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
We invite you to join an Adult Sunday School class that meets between the worship services at 10:10 a.m.
The Live Wire class meets in Room 102, the Journey Class meets in Room 208 and the College Students and Young Professionals meet in Room 207. A Learn the Bible Class meets in Room 205.
All are welcome.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold its regular worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. At that time, we will celebrate the sacrament of Communion and dedicate the new porch lighting given by the children of Oliver and Susan Cunkelman.
Donna Kanyan will lead worship. Her message is titled “Calming the Storms of our Lives.” The Rev. Dick Cassel will officiate at the Communion service.
Everyone is welcome to worship with us.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Mark 10:13-16, “What We Can Learn from Children.” The Rev. Dr. Donald Wilson will be preaching.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, World Communion Sunday.
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Expanding the Table.”
Scripture is Luke 14:16-24.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m., World Communion Sunday.
Pastor Kathy Nice will deliver the sermon titled “Let go of Jealousy and Envy.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Prayer For The Inner Man.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Chapters 21 and 22. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “A Blinding Face.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
October worship series
An invitation is extended to Bible Baptist Church’s friends and neighbors to attend and share in a series of messages by Pastor Jim McCaulley.
The subject for each Sunday in October is the person and work of the Holy Spirit. Each message is intended to share what the Bible says about the Holy Spirit of God. There always seems to be confusion about the operation of the Holy Spirit. The Bible has much to say about the Holy Spirit, in relationship to the individual Christian.
Subjects to be covered this month include the Holy Spirit in the Old Testament and the New Testament, the indwelling, the baptism, and the filling of the Holy Spirit.
Sunday’s message will be “The Deity of the Holy Spirit.”
The worship service begins at 11 a.m. and will be recorded for viewing on Facebook through James McCaulley.
The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township. For more information, call (724) 349-3557.
Connect Church moves locations
BLAIRSVILLE — Connect Church of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish has moved to Blairsville First United Methodist Church, located at 50 Walnut St.
Worship service will be held in Helman Hall located in the basement of the church. Please use the parking lot entrance at the back of the church building. Worship will begin at 5:30 p.m. beginning Sunday.
Everyone is welcome to join us at our new location.
o o o
Connect Church Recovery has moved to Blairsville First United Methodist Church, located at 50 Walnut St. The recovery group will meet in Helman Hall located in the basement of the church beginning Thursday. Please use the parking lot entrance at the back of the church building. CCR meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lordsmen in concert
SAGAMORE — The Lordsmen, a Southern gospel group from Elkview, W.Va., will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sunday at Community Bible Church.
Blessing of the Animals
BLAIRSVILLE — In honor of the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi, the Rev. John Smaligo from Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will host a special Blessing of the Animals at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
All people, creatures and critters are invited to a special celebration in thanksgiving of our pets and animals. Whether you have a cat, dog, snake, bird, hamster, guinea pig, horse, etc., we welcome all.
This special blessing will take place in the church’s parking lot. We ask that all pets are kept in their appropriate restraints or carriers and please bring any necessary items needed to clean up after your pet.
In the words of St. Francis: ”The heavens, the earth, and the sea are home to the animals God created.” They all play a role in human life.
This day of thanksgiving and blessing is for people, their pet, a photo of the pet, animal-loving friends and neighbors. Please join us.
Harvest Fall Festival
BLAIRSVILLE — Hopewell United Methodist Church, 150 Hopewell Church Road, is hosting its second annual Harvest Fall Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, the Waymasters Gospel Group from Tennessee will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Following there will be a hymn sing from 6 to 8 p.m. Songs will be led by Anthony Frazer, Simple Pleasures, as well as other talented artists from the area. There will be a hotdog roast and s’mores free of charge. Mike’s Kettle Corn will be on site and an auctioneer will be hosting a pie and cake auction.
On Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m., family-fun activities will include an inflatable obstacle course, rock wall, bounce house, fun games for kids, a cornhole tournament, hayrides, paint pouring demonstrations, airbrush tattoos, a fall-themed selfie station and more. Inside, Hopewell will host traditional bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. and Hitmix Bingo from 3 to 5 p.m. with great prizes. There also will be a bake sale and several food vendors, including Mike’s Kettle Corn, Funnel Cake Men and Kona Ice.
This fun event is for all ages and we hope that you will join us to help celebrate the arrival of fall.
Soup and baked goods fundraiser
A soup and baked goods fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, Indiana.
Takeout or outdoor seating (weather permitting) will be available.
Meal consists of 12-ounce soup, crackers, dessert and drink.
Soup (potato, hot sausage, chili and chicken noodle) also will be available by the quart. Various baked goods will be available including fudge, cookies, pumpkin rolls, gob rolls, etc.
The daily special is a hot dog with or without sauerkraut.
Donations will be taken. Proceeds benefit parking lot paving.
Call ahead to order at (724) 463-0941 or (814) 421-2205.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch at noon Tuesday, Oct. 12.
This is a free lunch. We hope to see you there.
Drive-thru food distribution
On the third Saturday of each month, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry operates on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed to Indiana County residents only. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
This month, food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16. Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window.
Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks are to be worn for the safety of all.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Online Sunday School classes for children will continue through the fall at Hebron Lutheran Church.
Each Sunday morning a lesson will be posted on the church’s Facebook page by the Rev. John Smaligo. This post can be watched anytime throughout the week. Please join in this brief time of learning. Spread the word to your family and friends.
Adult Sunday School will be held at 9:30 a.m.
Smaligo will be leading Bible study at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Each participant is welcome to bring a brown bag lunch as we engage in Bible study and conversation.
Regardless of one’s vaccination status, masks are requested.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.