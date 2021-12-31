Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join us as we reflect on the new year ahead. The beginning of a new year often brings, to some people, anticipation and anxiety. We face a new journey; new challenges. We want to look at this beginning with assurance and security.
Part of the service will include what we call “Bucket Sunday” where we hope you will take part.
Communion will be served; prayer requests and praise for answered prayer will be observed; and music and fellowship is an important part of the worship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will bring the morning message.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship and participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 31:7-14 and Ephesians 1:3-14.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 11 a.m.
On Epiphany of the Lord Sunday, the Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Enter the Magi,” based on Matthew 2:1-12. Along with the singing of traditional Christmas hymns, there will be music from the organ and Chancel Choir.
Church services are in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and live online at www.calvary churchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8nearme.com/pennsylvania/indiana/christ-episcopal-church/6408255/.
o o o
CLYMER — First Presbyterian Church of Clymer, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
Worzbyt will begin a four-week series on the Sermon on the Mount. This week’s sermon is titled “Lessons from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount: God’s Law.” Scripture is Matthew 5:17-48.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scripture is from Ecclesiastes 3 and more, and the sermon is titled “Seasons under the Son.” There will be songs and Scriptures for the year ahead.
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Will Pinos’ message for both services is “The Good Shepherd,” with scripture from John 10:1-19. Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will install the new 2022 leaders of Grace Church.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, Bill Taylor will be the soloist. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons: “Overcome,” “Open Up the Heavens,” “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” and “The Blessing.”
On Jan. 9, Pastor Bill Blair begins a new sermon series that will address wellness in all areas of our lives.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for Epiphany. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Arise, Shine!” Scripture is Isaiah 60:1-6.
Communion will be served.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The message title is “Destined to the Spiritual Tree,” with scripture from Jeremiah 31:10-14 and Ephesians 1:3-14.
Donna Kanouff will be preaching. The Lord’s Supper will be served.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will bring the message “Going Into 2022.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Joshua 13:1-15:63. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “The Prayer Clock.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Orthodox Christmas services
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, three miles west of Clymer off Route 286, will hold the following Nativity (Christmas) services: Carols and vigil service, 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Nativity (Christmas) Eve; and divine liturgy, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Christmas Day — Nativity of Christ.
o o o
SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Homer City will hold the following Christmas and Theophany services:
• Thursday Jan. 6, Vigil of the Nativity of our Lord. Martyr Eugenia. 7:30 p.m., Holy Mystery of Confession; 7:45 p.m., Christmas carols and the Christmas Canon; 8 p.m. Velikij Poveèerije, Great Compline with the blessing of the wheat, wine and oil
• Friday, Jan. 7, Feast of Nativity of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. 9:30 a.m., Mystery of Confession; 9:45 a.m., Christmas carols and the Christmas Canon; 10 a.m., Divine Liturgy
• Saturday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m., Divine Liturgy, Second Day of Christmas: Synaksis of the Holy Mary Theotokos
• Sunday, Jan. 9, Sunday after Christmas. 10 a.m., Divine Liturgy; Remembering the Relatives of Our Lord: King David, Joseph the Betrothed, and James, brother of the Lord; Feast of the Holy First Martyr and Archdeacon Stephen
• Tuesday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Vigil Service for Theophany — Baptism of our Lord, God and Savior with the blessing of water.