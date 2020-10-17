Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Worship services
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold in-house worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Richard Cassel will lead worship. His sermon is titled “Image is Everything,” based on Matthew 22:15-22. We continue to follow masking and distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome to worship with us.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are 1 Corinthians 3:16-23, “Messy Church — We Are the Church Temple.” There are many misconceptions about what it means to be the Temple; now what are the implications?
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Exodus 33:12-23.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Thessalonians 1:1-10 and Matthew 22:15-22.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com.
All are welcome.
o o o
WILLET — Plum Creek Presbyterian Church will hold worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. There is no Sunday school.
o o o
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
Apple butter/cider sale
SAGAMORE — Community Bible Church is having an apple butter and apple cider sale until 3 p.m. today.
Apple butter is $6.50 a quart or $4 for a pint. Apple cider is $6 a gallon or $4 for a half-gallon.
To place an order, call Pastor Ken Branan at (724) 397-8171 or Joanne Fairman at (724) 397-8476.
Food also will be available for purchase.
You are welcome to come and help stir apple butter or make cider.
Fall fest fundraiser
Heart of Grace Ministry, 184 Route 119 North (at the end of the 119 North bypass), is hosting a fall fest fundraiser until 4 p.m. today.
There will be basket raffles, games, prizes and food. Kids age 12 and younger will receive a free hot dog and drink.
For more information, call (724) 968-7143.
Turkey and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road, Rayne Township, will hold a turkey and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out on Sunday.
It is drive-thru takeout only.
Cost is $11 and includes mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetable, salad, roll and dessert.
This will be the last dinner of 2020.
‘Family-Up’ day
Harmony Grove Lutheran Church will hold a “Family-Up” day on Sunday.
Following the morning worship service, we will move to the basement for a time of fun, friendship, fellowship and reacquainting.
It will be a day for church family members to “catch up” after being quarantined for a long period of time.
Come and enjoy refreshments and one another.
Fall revival meetings
Calvary Bible Church will have fall revival meetings Oct. 25-30, Sunday through Friday, with Evangelist Glen Shank as the preacher. The services on Sunday will be at 10 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The services during the week will be at 7 p.m.
The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road near East Run. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
For more information please call (814) 743-5448.
Shoebox drop-off site sought in Punxs’y area
A church is sought in the Punxsutawney area to partner as an Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop-off location for the West Central Pennsylvania area.
The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts — filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—and delivers them to children in need around the world. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Volunteers collect these gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 to 23, when more than 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. Because of COVID-19 concerns this year, each location will offer a curbside drop-off option.
For more information or questions, church leaders may contact Karla Sunderlin, area coordinator, via email at ksunderlin@hotmail.com or phone at (814) 496-4456 as soon as possible with the ministry’s deadline fast approaching.
If a drop-off cannot be found in the Punxsutawney area, shoeboxes will have to be taken to the next closest location in Indiana, Purchase Line, DuBois or Curwensville.
Drive-thru turkey dinner
KENT — Church of the Good Shepherd Parish will be having a drive-thru turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
All dinners will be served as drive-thru takeout. The price is $12 for adults, $5 for children age 6 to 12, and free for children age 5 and younger.
The menu consists of roast breast of turkey and stuffing, whipped potatoes with gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad, fresh rolls and complimentary dessert.
Frozen pierogis also will be available for purchase at $13 for 2 dozen.
Takeout spaghetti dinner
A takeout-only spaghetti dinner will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville (5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg).
Cost is $8 per adult and $4 for kids younger than 12.
Proceeds benefit the Stained Glass Window Restoration Fund.
Christmas giveaway
Pine Grove Church of God will host a Christmas giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7.
Items include clothing, toys, household goods and much more.
Drive-thru pasta meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot ready-to-eat pasta meals for Saturday, Nov. 7.
Cost is $10 per meal and consists of two stuffed shells, spaghetti with four meatballs, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
Meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. Nov. 7.
Orders must be called in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, Nov. 2.
Contact Pastor Jeff Fackler with questions at the church office.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Crafters are wanted for this year’s event.
There will be limited spaces this year due to social distancing and baskets for sale instead of a silent auction.
There will be homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup for sale. Lunch items will be on a to-go basis.
For more information, contact Lori prior to 9 p.m. at (724) 349-2929 or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.
Operation Christmas Child online shoeboxes
Those who wish to build an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift online can choose from a list of items and adding a personal note of encouragement and photo.
Operation Christmas Child will pack your shoebox for a suggested donation of $25. Shoeboxes built online also help ensure the ministry has a continued presence in hard-to-reach places.
The world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, Operation Christmas Child, uses gift-filled shoeboxes to show God’s love to children affected by war, poverty, disaster, famine and disease.
To pack a shoebox online, visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/.
Because boys and girls around the world need hope now more than ever, Operation Christmas Child is giving churches, groups and individuals a new tool to encourage others to pack shoeboxes with the hopes to reach even more children.
You can create an online goal page through Build a Shoebox online, upload an image or logo, write an encouraging message and decide how many shoeboxes you want others to pack.
Operation Christmas Child will send you a unique link for your goal page so you can share it by email or on social media. Then, you can watch your goal tracker, as it represents more children being blessed with the Gospel message.
For more local information or questions, individuals may also contact Karla Sunderlin, West Central PA area coordinator, via email at ksunderlin@hotmail.com or phone at (814) 496-4456.