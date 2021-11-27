Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We will be worshipping together to meet the needs of the church families, our community and our nation.
Bring a friend and join us.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise for answered prayer will be observed, and music and fellowship continues.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship and participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday. Communion will be served.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 33:14-16 and Luke 21:25-36.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8nearme.com/pennsylvania/indiana/christ-episcopal-church/6408255/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with Elder Jim Irwin at 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of Advent.
Scriptures are Matthew 1:18-25 and Luke 1:26-38, and the sermon is titled “Preparation and Celebration.”
The Faris family will light the Advent candle. Lily Carone will sing “The Prayer.”
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Joyful Joyful: The First Pillar of Joy — Perspective,” is based on Colossians 3:2 and 2 Corinthians 4:18.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This will be the first Sunday of Advent when we light the Advent Candle of Hope. Pastor Bill Blair’s message is on the Trinity, “The Father, Son, and Holy Spirit,” with scripture from Luke 1:26-38.
The dance team, under the direction of Joy Christian, will provide special music and dance at the 9 a.m. traditional service. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos, and the set list is “Living Hope,” “Forever Reign,” “Fullness” and “The Blessing.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for the kids at 10:10 a.m. Adult and Youth Sunday School Classes meet between services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
Traditional Music Sunday is at 9 a.m. Dec. 12. The Longest Night Service will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Christmas Eve contemporary services will be held at 3 and 5 p.m., and traditional services at 7 and 9 p.m.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our Advent series: Underdogs and Outsiders. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Tamar: Girl Interrupting.”
Scripture is Genesis 38:13-23.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s message will focus on Hope (with Communion).
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Armor for the Battles of Life.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Joshua 5:1-6:27. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Being in the Right Mind.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Spaghetti dinner
CHERRY TREE — Pine Grove Church of God is having a spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The church is located on Route 240.
Grit Guys Advent sessions
The Christian Witness, with its media ministries on radio station WDAD and on FM radio at WMUG-FM, has in recent years sponsored a gathering for men in the greater Indiana area. These sessions are scheduled for both Lent and for Advent, and feather local leaders as the speakers.
The Grit Guys meetings for this upcoming Advent season will begin Friday, Nov. 26 (adjoining the first Sunday of Advent), and will continue every Friday in December, including Friday morning, Dec. 24.
All men of the greater Indiana community are invited to attend these important sessions, to be held in the back dining room of Eat’n Park in White Township.
Participants will be greeted with a free cup of coffee at 7 a.m. and the program will unfold at 7:15 a.m. There will be a different speaker each of the five Fridays, who will address the general topic “Getting to know you … better!”
By 8 a.m. all men in attendance will be dismissed, either to go to their place of employment, or to remain in the restaurant for a “Dutch-Treat” breakfast of choice.
J.D. Varner is serving as the arranger for these meetings.
Speakers are Pastor Howard Greenfield on Dec. 3, Ben Glaser on Dec. 10, Kenny Schramko on Dec. 17, and closing out the series will be Jim Geiko on Dec. 24.
Reservations are not necessary; come and bring a friend.
Advent study on Dickens
BLAIRSVILLE — A midweek Advent study on Dickens is coming to Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
The Advent Bible study of “A Christmas Carol” will be at 7 p.m. the four Wednesdays of Advent: Dec. 1 , 8, 15 and the 22.
If you have your book, dig it out, read “A Christmas Carol,” watch some of the movies. Join us, there may be Christmas pudding at the end.
Chicken and waffle buffet
PENN RUN — Penn Run Church of the Brethren will have a Pa. Dutch chicken and waffle buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu consists of chicken in gravy, waffles, mashed potatoes, noodles, vegetables, coleslaw, cauliflower/broccoli salad, desserts and drinks.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Soup is back at Zion Lutheran
Soup lovers who miss Zion Lutheran Church’s popular soup luncheons will now have a chance to savor some of the soups — at home.
Three kinds of frozen carry-out soup, including a vegetarian selection, will be available at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Choices include quarts of winter chili, Tuscan chicken soup and carrot and sweet potato soup (vegetarian).
Those picking up soup are asked to access the church through the Church Street glass door, where additional information will be posted. Zion Lutheran is located at Sixth and Church streets.
Cookies by the Mile
HOMER CITY — St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., will hold its cookie sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, in the church social hall, while supplies last.
Many varieties will be available for mix and match. There is a 6-dozen limit.
No early birds. Please bring your own containers.
Those in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For more information, call (724) 726-5120.
‘Sounds of the Season’
BLAIRSVILLE — The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is coming together at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, to enjoy the music and sounds of this special time of year.
We will be meeting at Blairsville First UMC at 50 Walnut St. Members across the parish are presenting musical and vocal selections in celebration of the season. The church choirs from Black Lick and Blairsville will sing, the Black Lick handbell choir will ring, there will be a piano duet, several vocal solos, an organ solo and a poetry reading in addition to singing of Christmas carols by those attending.
Celebrating the birth of Jesus is an exciting time. The public is invited to join with us to hear our members share their talents with you. Please feel free to invite your family, friends and neighbors for this “Sounds of the Season” program. A freewill offering will be collected to benefit the parish food cupboard.
White Gift Service
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church extend an invitation to join them Dec. 12 at 10:45 a.m. for their special White Gift Service.
The church choir will be performing during this program. All are invited to join us this day. Also, Christmas Eve service will be held at 10 p.m. on Dec. 24. More details will follow for the church’s December services.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch at noon Tuesday, Dec. 14.
This is a free lunch. A free will offering will be taken. We hope to see you there.
Zion’s December drive-thru
On the third Saturday of each month throughout this year, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry has operated on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed to Indiana County residents only. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
The next drive-thru will be from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 18.
Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks are to be worn for the safety of all.
In January, the Food Pantry distribution will move inside. Watch this space in the Gazette for full details.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Please contact Sandy at (878) 295-2308 to reserve your seat.