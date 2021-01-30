Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture: 1 Corinthians 10:14-33, “Messy Church — All For God’s Glory.” Christianity is not a list of prohibitions, but a list of all we can do for God’s glory.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Deuteronomy 18:15-20 and Mark 1:21-28.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
CLARKSBURG — Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Jerry Hoch at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Hebrews 10:38.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream on Facebook is available at Trinity Presbyterian Church (Clarksburg), or join us in the parking lot broadcast on 90.7 FM.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Mark 1:21-38.
Church welcomes new pastor
PLUMVILLE — The Rev. Colleen McFarland has been called as the new pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Plumville. McFarland will lead in-house worship on Sundays at 11 a.m.
There will be no Sunday school at this time. All are welcome; however, masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed.
McFarland and the church can be reached by email at pvatpastor @gmail.com or (724) 397-2703. There is also a Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Presbyterian ChurchofPlumville.
Drive-thru chicken dinner
PENN RUN — There will be a drive-thru ready-to-eat chicken dinner on Feb. 6. Pickup is at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center between 4 and 6 p.m. Menu includes baked chicken, penne with homemade Alfredo sauce, corn, roll and dessert for $10.
Homemade vegetable soup will be available for $6 a quart. Call the church office to order your dinner and/or soup at (724) 463-0420 by Monday.
Fish and pierogi dinners
KENT — The Church of the Good Shepherd will be offering fish and pierogi dinners each Friday during Lent, except on Good Friday, starting Feb. 19.
Options will include fried fish, baked fish, salmon, shrimp platter or pierogi platter. The meal includes green beans, pierogi and potato, coleslaw, roll with butter and cookie.
Meals will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $13 for full-sized meals or $7 for half-size meals. All are welcome.
Ready-to-eat fish dinner
PENN RUN — A ready-to-eat fish dinner will be available on March 5 and again on March 26.
Pickup is at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center between 4 and 6 p.m. Menu consists of oven-fried fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $10.
Order your meals by calling the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Deadline for the March 5 meal is March 1.
Deadline for the March 26 meal is March 22.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Price is $30 for two snacks and lunch. For more information, call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is April 17.
All CDC guidelines will be followed.