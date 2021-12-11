Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
The period of Advent has begun. Our congregation is remembering that the vision of the Advent is twofold; it looks back to the first coming of Christ and looks forward to the future when He comes again.
Join our congregation as we participate in this most important time.
Pastor Travis Trimble will be delivering the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise for answered prayer will be observed; and music and fellowship continues.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship and participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday, the third Sunday of Advent.
Scriptures are Zephaniah 3:14-20 and Luke 3:7-18.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8nearme.com/pennsylvania/indiana/christ-episcopal-church/6408255/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. on the third Sunday of Advent.
Scriptures are Luke 1, 2:8:15, and 3:3-18, and the sermon is titled “What Should We Do?”
Special music will be provided by the Bell choir. “Mary, Did You Know?” will be presented by Caite Boston, Lily Carone and Mikey Boston.
All are welcome.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. The youth group and friends will decorate cookies and go Christmas caroling after lunch.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This is the third Sunday of Advent when we light the Advent Candle of Joy.
This Sunday is Music Sunday. Come and celebrate the joyous Christmas season with music by the Sounds of Grace orchestra and the Chancel Choir at 9 a.m.. At the 11 a.m. contemporary service, you will hear Pastor Bill’s message, “Our Partnership With Angels,” with scripture from Matthew 2:13-23. Please plan to attend both services if you are able. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos, and the set list is “Angels we Have Heard On High,” “Relentless,” ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “Joy to the World.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Satan’s Gift,” with scripture from Matthew 6:25-34. The Rev. Jackie Greene will be preaching.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our Advent series: Underdogs and Outsiders. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Ruth: The Lady in Waiting.”
Scripture is Ruth 4:7-17.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s message will focus on Joy.
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “A Hard Journey.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Joshua 9:1-27. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Life — Light — Love.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Christmas cantatas
Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, corner of 12th and Church streets, Indiana, will present “His Name is Jesus,” a Christmas cantata featuring a 27-member choir with live instrumental accompaniment, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The children’s choir will be performing, and there will be additional music featuring handbells and harp. Sign language will be provided.
o o o
CLYMER — The Clymer Area Community Christmas Cantata will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday at Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St.
o o o
Pine Grove Community Choir will be performing its Christmas cantata on the following dates: 7 p.m. Saturday, Garman Church of God; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Kenwood Church of the Nazarene; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Pine Grove Church of God.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Room 101 of Grace United Methodist Church.
This month’s topic will be mindfulness and meditation.
Grace United Methodist Church at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking behind the church.) For more information please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535 ext. 13 or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Children’s/Adult Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., continues to hold its online children’s Sunday School.
This class is posted by the Rev. John Smaligo each Sunday morning and can be watched any time after 9 a.m. Be prepared for some wonderful songs with Charlotte Robertson the last Sunday of each month. This can be viewed on the Hebron Lutheran Church Facebook page. You do not need to be a child to appreciate the weekly lesson. Please join us.
In addition, the Adult Sunday School class meets at Hebron each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The focus is a video series “The Chosen.” Digging deeper into the back stories and context of the people and events of the gospels, Season 1 introduces Simon Peter, Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene, Matthew and Jesus in a way never before seen on film. We hope to see you there.
Grit Guys Advent sessions
The Christian Witness, with its media ministries on radio station WDAD and on FM radio at WMUG-FM, has in recent years sponsored a gathering for men in the greater Indiana area. These sessions are scheduled for both Lent and for Advent, and feature local leaders as the speakers.
The Grit Guys meetings for this upcoming Advent season will continue every Friday in December, including Friday morning, Dec. 24.
All men of the greater Indiana community are invited to attend these important sessions, to be held in the back dining room of Eat’n Park in White Township.
Participants will be greeted with a free cup of coffee at 7 a.m. and the program will unfold at 7:15 a.m. There will be a different speaker each of the five Fridays, who will address the general topic “Getting to know you … better!”
By 8 a.m. all men in attendance will be dismissed, either to go to their place of employment, or to remain in the restaurant for a “Dutch-Treat” breakfast of choice.
J.D. Varner is serving as the arranger for these meetings.
Speakers are Kenny Schramko on Dec. 17, and closing out the series will be Jim Geiko on Dec. 24.
Reservations are not necessary; come and bring a friend.
Advent study on Dickens
BLAIRSVILLE — A midweek Advent study on Dickens is coming to Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
The Advent Bible study of “A Christmas Carol” will be at 7 p.m. the Wednesdays of Advent: Dec. 15 and 22.
If you have your book, dig it out, read “A Christmas Carol,” watch some of the movies. Join us, there may be Christmas pudding at the end.
‘Sounds of the Season’
BLAIRSVILLE — The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is coming together at 3 p.m. Sunday to enjoy the music and sounds of this special time of year.
We will be meeting at Blairsville First UMC at 50 Walnut St. Members across the parish are presenting musical and vocal selections in celebration of the season. The church choirs from Black Lick and Blairsville will sing, the Black Lick handbell choir will ring, there will be a piano duet, several vocal solos, an organ solo and a poetry reading in addition to singing of Christmas carols by those attending.
Celebrating the birth of Jesus is an exciting time. The public is invited to join with us to hear our members share their talents with you. Please feel free to invite your family, friends and neighbors for this “Sounds of the Season” program. A freewill offering will be collected to benefit the parish food cupboard.
White Gift Service
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church extend an invitation to join them Sunday at 10:45 a.m. for their special White Gift Service.
The church choir will be performing during this program. All are invited to join us this day. Also, Christmas Eve service will be held at 10 p.m. on Dec. 24. More details will follow for the church’s December services.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch at noon Tuesday.
This is a free lunch. A free will offering will be taken. We hope to see you there.
Zion’s December drive-thru
On the third Saturday of each month throughout this year, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry has operated on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed to Indiana County residents only. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
The next drive-thru will be from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 18. Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks are to be worn for the safety of all.
In January, the Food Pantry distribution will move inside. Watch this space in the Gazette for full details.
Longest Night/Blue Christmas services
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be offering a Longest Night Blue Christmas service on Tuesday, Dec. 21, which will be online only, not in person.
The Rev. John Smaligo will be bringing this service through Facebook Live on Hebron Lutheran’s Facebook page at 7 p.m., and it will be available for viewing in the days that follow, as well.
This service is meaningful to many people. It recognizes that for many, Christmas is a time associated with gatherings of family and friends, smiles and laughter, and joyous moments. However, for others the holiday season brings times of sadness, grief, sorrow, illness, job loss, changes in life and times of despair and darkness.
Those who will benefit from this service are invited to watch this Blue Christmas service as we join others on the longest night of the year and find we are not alone. The service emphasizes God’s promise that he is with us in times of grief, loneliness, fear and struggles. We also will hear the words of the prophet Isaiah — Comfort, comfort my people.
Join us in prayer, music and silence as we hear the Word of God, which comes to us as a light in our darkness.
For further information, please call the church at (724) 459-8920 or go to the church website at www.hebronlutheran.com.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold its annual Longest Night service at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. It is the winter solstice, but it means so much more for those of us who are grieving the way life used to be.
This night allows us to express our longing for something better. It is a night to “just be” whoever you are, and then recognize the Hope of the Christ Child, even in the midst of the turmoil. We hope you can join us for this special service.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Please contact Sandy at (878) 295-2308 to reserve your seat.