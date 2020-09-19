Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Worship services
KENT — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church on Mill Street continues to worship in the church the first and third Sundays of each month.
This Sunday, the Rev. Richard Cassel will lead the worship service. His sermon title is “Give Us This Day Our Daily Bread,” based on Exodus 16:2-15; 19-20a.
We continue to follow distancing and masking guidelines. Everyone is welcome to worship with us.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Ecclesiastes 1:17; 1 Corinthians 1:18-31, “Messy Church — Wisdom and Foolishness.” We all seek wisdom; it is imperative that we seek God’s wisdom.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Philippians 1:21-30 and Matthew 20:1-16.
Sunday school classes are in recess.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Online services can be accessed at www.r-church.com.
All are welcome.
o o o
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship with Elder Paul Sensabaugh, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
o o o
WILLET — Plum Creek Presbyterian Church will hold worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. There is no Sunday school.
o o o
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish will hold worship services Sunday: Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m. and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m. Guest minister for Sunday is the Rev. Hosea Nabors.
Social distancing is observed; each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “What Is It?”, is based on Exodus 16:2-15.
Back to Church Sunday
Cornerstone Worship Center will be taking part in Back to Church Sunday, to be held this Sunday.
Back to Church Sunday is a national movement of churches across America. Cornerstone Worship Center is the only church registered in Indiana County for this event.
National Back to Church Sunday is an initiative that is “inviting America back to church.” It seeks to reach the “un-churched” and “de-churched” — people who have never attended church, or who once attended church but don’t anymore — and invite them to return on this special Sunday. There are more than 156 million Americans, including teens and children, who are presently un-churched people and the number is increasing weekly.
Pastor Paul Price extends an invitation to everyone to attend.
Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass and Route 286, White Township. Service times are 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Chicken breast and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road, Rayne Township, will hold a chicken breast and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday.
It is drive-thru take-out only.
Cost is $11 and includes parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The last dinner of 2020 is scheduled for Oct. 18.
Free clothing fair
KENT — A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church.
Lots of gently used fall and winter clothing will be available in many sizes. Everything is free. You must wear a mask.
September and October are the last months we will be open for the year, so come and fill your shopping bags.
Heritage concert
As part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the present church building, the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Lewisville will host a concert by Heritage, a classic gospel male quartet.
The concert will be in the church sanctuary at 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
We will be practicing social distancing and masks are required.
Donations will benefit the church window restoration project.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Crafters are wanted for this year’s event.
There will be limited spaces this year due to social distancing and baskets for sale instead of a silent auction.
There will be homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup for sale. Lunch items will be on a to-go basis.
For more information, contact Lori prior to 9 p.m. at (724) 349-2929 or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.