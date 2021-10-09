Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We will be worshipping together to meet the needs of the church families, our community and our nation.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise, music and fellowship time will be observed.
Fall activities are being planned.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship, and for participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m.
Scriptures are Psalm 8 and Hebrews 1:1-4, 2:5-12, and the sermon is titled “Under Construction.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
You may also tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot. All are welcome.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m. The Youth Group meets at noon.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Silent God,” is based on Job 23:1-9, 16-17.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his sermon series, “The Tremendous Trios.” His message this week is “Joshua Caleb, and Rahab,” with scripture from Numbers 14:6-9 and Joshua 2:8-13.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, “Stand Up!” will be sung by the Chancel Choir, directed by Debra Moore. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos, and the set list is “Hosanna (Praise Is Rising),” “Trust In You,” “So Will I (100 Billion X)” and “Revelation Song.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
We invite you to join an Adult Sunday School class that meets between the worship services at 10:10 a.m. The Live Wire class meets in Room 102, the Journey Class meets in Room 208 and the College Students and Young Professionals meet in Room 207. A Learn the Bible Class meets in Room 205.
All are welcome.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bob Santos will be preaching. The sermon title is “What Makes Christianity Different?,” based on Scriptures from Exodus 19:8; Exodus 24:3, Exodus 24:7 and Ephesians 2:8-9.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our fall series: “Our Favorite Verses.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “God’s Plans.”
Scripture is Jeremiah 29:1, 1-14.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice will deliver the sermon titled “I want to believe in God, but ... not absolute truth.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Pastor John Traxler is preaching revival messages in the 10 a.m. hour during the month of October. These will be posted to Facebook on the “John Traxler” page. This week’s revival message is titled “Laying It All Out to God.”
Worship is at 11 a.m. Traxler will give the message “A Worthy Walk, Part 1.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Chapters 21 and 22. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Following Afar Off.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
October worship series
Bible Baptist Church extends an invitation to the public to join for worship and fellowship each Sunday at 11 a.m.
This Sunday Pastor Jim McCaulley will continue the series on the Person and Work of the Holy Spirit. This week the message will focus on the work of the Holy Spirit in the Old Testament. This follows the presentation of the Deity of the Holy Spirit from last Sunday.
Each message will be Bible-based and reflect the work of the Holy Spirit through the passage of time.
Due to technical difficulties, last Sunday did not show up on Facebook until Tuesday.
The plan is for each message to be available after noon each week.
The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township, on the Sample Run Hill. For more information call (724) 349-3557.
Revival services
CHERRY TREE — Revival services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 at Pine Grove Church of God, Route 240.
Pastor Mark Yarger will be speaking.
Connect Church moves locations
BLAIRSVILLE — Connect Church of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish has moved to the Blairsville First United Methodist Church, located at 50 Walnut St.
Worship service will be held in Helman Hall located in the basement of the church. Please use the parking lot entrance at the back of the church building. Worship will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Everyone is welcome to join us at our new location.
o o o
Connect Church Recovery has moved to the Blairsville First United Methodist Church, located at 50 Walnut St. The recovery group will meet in Helman Hall located in the basement of the church.
Please use the parking lot entrance at the back of the church building. CCR meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Fall vendor show
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its fall vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
There will be vendors from Color Street, Paparazzi Jewelry, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One Gifts, Mary Kay, Ketones along with homemade jams and jellies, handmade crochet gifts, door mats, wall hangers, cups and much more.
There are a few spaces left if interested individuals would like to set up. Call (724) 694-8333 with inquiries.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch at noon Tuesday.
This is a free lunch. We hope to see you there.
Soup and baked goods fundraiser
A soup and baked goods fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, Indiana.
Takeout or outdoor seating (weather permitting) will be available.
Full lunch consists of soup (chicken noodle, potato, chili or sausage), crackers, dessert and drink.
Soup also will be available by the quart. Baked goods also will be available individually.
The daily special is a hot dog with or without sauerkraut.
Donations will be taken.
Preorder ahead by calling (724) 463-0941 or (814) 421-2205.
Basket raffle
GLEN CAMPBELL — Glen Campbell United Methodist Church will be having its annual basket raffle, soup and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
There will be chili, frozen soups, cookies and other baked items available to get your holiday baking on the start.
Those who entered the basket raffle will hear names drawn by 1 p.m. You do not need to be present if you leave your contact information.
Drive-thru food distribution
On the third Saturday of each month, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry operates on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed to Indiana County residents only. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
This month, food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16. Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks are to be worn for the safety of all.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Online Sunday School classes for children will continue through the fall at Hebron Lutheran Church.
Each Sunday morning a lesson will be posted on the church’s Facebook page by the Rev. John Smaligo. This post can be watched anytime throughout the week. Please join in this brief time of learning. Spread the word to your family and friends.
Adult Sunday School will be held at 9:30 a.m.
Smaligo will be leading Bible study at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Each participant is welcome to bring a brown bag lunch as we engage in Bible study and conversation.
Regardless of one’s vaccination status, masks are requested.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.