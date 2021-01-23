Church reopening for worship
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be reopening for in-person worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Smaligo.
Social distancing and masks are required. This service will also be livestreamed through the Hebron Lutheran Church Facebook page. Questions may be addressed through the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is 1 Corinthians 9:19-23, “Messy Church — Whatever It Takes.” Post-COVID-19 will be a “whatever it takes” time for all churches; perhaps more so for the Presbyterian Church of Marion.
Ordination and Installation of elders and deacons to take place.
o o o
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish will hold the following Sunday worship services: Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m., and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m.
Lay worship leader for Sunday is Linda Schaeffer.
Social distancing is observed; each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
Everyone is welcome.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Jonah 3:1-5, 10 and Mark 1:14-20.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
CLARKSBURG — Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Jerry Hoch at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Mark 1:1-15. Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream on Facebook is available at Trinity Presbyterian Church (Clarksburg), or join us in the parking lot broadcast on 90.7 FM.
Guest speaker
Dr. Abel Robles will be the guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Worship Center at its Celebration of Praise service.
Robles is the pastor and founder of Oakpointe Christian Center in New Castle. A native of Fort Wayne, Ind., after graduation from high school, he attended and graduated from both Fort Wayne Bible College and John Brown University.
He also received a doctorate of divinity degree from Southern California Theological Seminary.
In 1975, Robles came to New Castle and founded Calvary Temple Worship Center, also known as Oakpointe Christian Center, where he serves as senior pastor. In 1984, Robles helped and supported Pastor Paul Price found Cornerstone Worship Center.
Price invites the public to attend. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com or call (724) 465-9911.
Drive-thru chicken dinner
PENN RUN — There will be a drive-thru ready-to-eat chicken dinner on Saturday, Feb. 6. Pickup is at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center between 4 and 6 p.m.
Menu includes baked chicken, penne with homemade Alfredo sauce, corn, roll and dessert for $10.
Homemade vegetable soup will be available for $6 a quart.
Call the church office to order your dinner and/or soup at (724) 463-0420 by Monday, Feb. 1.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Price is $30 for two snacks and lunch. For more information, call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Registration deadline is Saturday, April 17.
We will be following all CDC guidelines.