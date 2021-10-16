Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We will be worshipping together to meet the needs of the church families, our community and our nation.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise, music and fellowship time will be observed.
Fall activities are being planned.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship, and for participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with Elder Gerry Gamble at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 1 and Acts 6:1-7 and 8:1-8, and the sermon is titled “Living Boldly for Christ.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and Flora Isenberg.
You may also tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. with the message “Give Thanks for Deliverance,” Psalm 107:1-9, 39-43.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week we celebrate Laity Sunday. This week’s scripture is 1 Corinthians 12:12-27.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his sermon series, “The Tremendous Trios.” His message this week is “King Saul, David, and Goliath,” with scripture from 1 Samuel 17:32-51.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir will sing “First Song of Isaiah.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “Good Grace,” “Overcome,” “House of Miracles” and “Death Arrested.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Adult Sunday School classes meet between services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Do We Have a Prayer?” Randy Stear will be the guest speaker.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our fall series: “Our Favorite Verses.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Rejoice and Pray.”
Scripture is 1 Thessalonians 5:12-22.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s service focuses on favorite hymns and their back stories.
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Pastor John Traxler is preaching revival messages in the 10 a.m. hour during the month of October. These will be posted to Facebook on the “John Traxler” page. This week’s revival message is titled “Back to The Book.”
Worship is at 11 a.m. Traxler will give the message “A Worthy Walk, Part 2.”
There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Discovering Joy.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
‘Gather at the River’ worship
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will hold its final outdoor service of the year with the Rev. John Smaligo.
Please bring a lawn chair for the 10:45 a.m. worship, “Gather at the River,” but if you do not have one, chairs will be available at the service site. With the changing of the leaves, this will be a beautiful time of the year to worship in God’s creation.
In the event of inclement weather, we will worship inside the church. Everyone is welcome. We look forward to seeing you.
October series continues
A series on the Person, the Power, and Work of the Holy Spirit continues Sunday at Bible Baptist Church.
This Sunday the message is the “The Ministry of the Holy Spirit in the New Testament.” There is a distinct difference in the operation of the Holy Spirit in the Old Testament, as we saw last week, and the New Testament. These messages can be seen on Facebook Sunday afternoon under “James McCaulley.”
Coming messages will deal with the Holy Spirit in Christians, and in the world.
The church is also involved in Operation Christmas Child and will be packing shoeboxes for children. The pastor and church invite the public to attend and be a part of the ministry.
The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township, and can be reached at (724) 349-3557 for information about the ministry and upcoming programs.
Soup and baked goods fundraiser
A soup and baked goods fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, Indiana.
Takeout or outdoor seating (weather permitting) will be available.
Soups available by the quart are potato, vegetable, stuffed pepper, chili and chicken noodle.
Meal consists of 12-ounce soup, crackers, dessert and drink.
The daily special is a hot dog with or without sauerkraut.
Various baked goods will be available including fudge, cookies, pumpkin rolls, gob cake, etc.
Donations will be taken.
Call ahead to order (724) 463-0941 or (814) 421-2205.
Trumpet performance
Chiz Rider will be presenting a trumpet concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Graystone Church.
Rider is from the State College area and will play music to delight and entertain people of all ages. This concert is sponsored by the PEP group of the Graystone Church. Come for an enjoyable time of music and fellowship.
Basket raffle
GLEN CAMPBELL — Glen Campbell United Methodist Church will be having its annual basket raffle, soup and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
There will be chili, frozen soups, cookies and other baked items available to get your holiday baking on the start.
Those who entered the basket raffle will hear names drawn by 1 p.m. You do not need to be present if you leave your contact information.
Reformation Sunday
BLAIRSVILLE — On Oct. 31, Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be celebrating the Festival of the Reformation, a day of celebration of the freedom we have in Jesus Christ and the birth of that church that we have come to know and love.
Along with the Rev. John Smaligo, we will be welcoming the Rev. Kurt Kusserow, bishop of our Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod, to the 10:45 a.m. worship. Please join us as we gather together as a body who celebrates our life in Christ.
Children’s/Adult Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125N Liberty St., continues to hold its online children’s Sunday School.
This class is posted by the Rev. John Smaligo each Sunday morning and can be watched any time after 9 a.m. Be prepared for some wonderful songs with Charlotte Robertson the last Sunday of each month. This can be viewed on the Hebron Lutheran Church Facebook page. You do not need to be a child to appreciate the weekly lesson. Please join us.
In addition, the Adult Sunday School class meets at Hebron each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The focus is a video series “The Chosen.” Digging deeper into the back stories and context of the people and events of the gospels, Season 1 introduces Simon Peter, Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene, Matthew and Jesus in a way never before seen on film. We hope to see you there.
Christmas craft fair
COMMODORE — Purchase Line United Methodist Church is having its Christmas craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13.
Vendor applications will be accepted from craft and home vendors until Nov. 6. Contact Rose Lydick at (724) 254-9376 or PLUM Church at (724) 254-1350.
Applications are available online at plumchurch.com.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.