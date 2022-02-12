Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join in worship with our congregation and enjoy the spiritual connection; the fellowship with positive outlook among those of like faith and purpose.
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship are important parts of the worship service.
Pastor Travis Trimble will bring the morning worship.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 17:5-10 and Luke 6:17-26.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Everyone is welcome to join Calvary Presbyterian Church’s worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at 695 School St., Indiana.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Through the Wilderness,” based on Exodus 16: 6-15. There will be music from the organ and Chancel Choir.
Services are in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — First Presbyterian Church of Clymer, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Curses vs. Blessings.” Scripture is Jeremiah 17:5-10.
There will be brunch after worship.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Isaiah 6:1-8 and Luke 5:1-5, and the sermon is titled “What a Catch!”
It’s “Souper Sunday” — a special offering will be taken to support ICCAP’s food pantry.
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
The choir, youth group and Confirmation class will meet after worship.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “LOVE,” is based on 1 Corinthians 13.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair concludes his Winter Wellness Series at both services with a message for us on Relational Wellness, with scripture from Colossians 3:15-25; 4:1. Dawn and Ray Winstead will share their testimony regarding Relational Wellness.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons: “Only King Forever,” “Holy Spirit,” “Tremble” and “God of Revival.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
Next week, Feb. 20, Pastor Blair will start a new, four-week series on Answered Prayer: Feb. 20: How to Pray Like a Righteous Person; Feb. 27: The Power of Persistent Prayer; March 6: The Power of Persuasive Prayer; and March 13: The Prayer of the People at Antioch.
Grace Church will hold an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. March 2 in the sanctuary.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our winter series: Our Favorite Verses. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The Lord is My Strength and My Might.” Scripture is Exodus 15:1-18.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
The message for this Sunday (Scout Sunday) is “Jesus Says ... Be Generous.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will continue the messages called “The I Am’s of Jesus.” This Sunday the message will be “I Am The Way, The Truth, and The Life.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalm 99, 136 and 139. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “The Two Adams.”
The message for the month of February is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
February Study in Ruth
The book of Ruth is the center of a four-part series in February at Bible Baptist Church. The messages each week focus on the great love story contained in Ruth.
The first message was titled “Affection in Affliction” and is available on Facebook under James McCaulley. The foundation for the study was seen in chapter one in a progression from chaos, to famine and to personal tragedy. Out of this grew affection, and ultimately great love.
This week the message from chapter two is titled “Handfuls on Purpose,” with a subtitle, “Pay it Forward.” This generous practice may well have its origin in the book of Ruth. Many have been blessed by this act of kindness. Love and giving are often reflected this month due to the celebration of Valentine’s Day.
The pastor and church family invites the public to come, and share in this beautiful story of God’s love and grace. Sunday worship service begins at 11 a.m. The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township.
For information one may call (724) 349-3557.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Please contact Sandy E. at (878) 295-2308 to reserve your seat.
Evangelist meetings
Evangelist Eugene Higgins, of Haddonfield, N.J., will have eight meetings in the Indiana Gospel Hall, 501 Locust St., on how the Bible and Christianity shaped America.
He will tell the history of the early beginnings of this country, and how God used His Word to change the lives of men and women.
The first message will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. The next meetings will be each night except Saturday, from 7 to 8 p.m., in the hall. The meetings also will be live-streamed, with details forthcoming. The last meeting will be Sunday evening, Feb. 27.
Feel free to wear a mask if you so desire; they are not mandatory.
We hope that as the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ is presented in a fascinating and historical way, that the truths of the cross will become personal to you as you listen to these messages.
All are welcome; no collections will be taken.
COURAGE and Cancer
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Room 101 of Grace United Methodist Church.
The group will continue with mindfulness and meditation.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. Parking is available behind the church. For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13. or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Souper Bowl of Caring
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be celebrating Souper Bowl of Caring on Sunday.
Whether you are cheering for the Bengals or the Rams in this year’s Super Bowl, we hope you can join the Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron for our 10:45 a.m. worship service. We are collecting food items, cleaning supplies, paper products and monetary donations to help those experiencing difficult times. Join in some friendly competition to see which team, Cincinnati or Los Angeles, can collect the most items.
Our collection will be used to support two organizations who are in need of assistance, Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard at Trinity Lutheran Church in Latrobe and Union Mission, also in Latrobe. Any and all donations will be greatly appreciated. We would love to see you Sunday at our Souper Bowl of Caring.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Brown bag lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invite the public to their Bible Study group.
Join us as we look closely at the Bible from beginning to end, as we study the need for God’s mercy in the study “Manna and Mercy.” Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m., and join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.
Trivia night
A love-themed trivia night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church Social Hall, 182 S. Ridge Road.
Bring a team of six or we will match you up with others that evening. Join in on fun and fellowship. Prizes will be awarded for winning team. Snacks and beverages will be available.
Zion’s food pantry distribution
Zion Lutheran Church’s next food pantry distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 19 inside the church at Sixth and Church streets.
On the third Saturday of each month, each food pantry family receives a three-bag quantity of food. Participants enter through the glass doors on the Church Street side. After making their way downstairs to the social hall and obtaining their food, they exit through the red wooden door near the corner of Church and Sixth streets.
No registration is required, but masks must be worn.
Soup for Souls
The Faith Community of Indiana County will hold Soup for Souls, a free community dinner, from 5 to 7 p.m. selected Thursdays at New Life Community Church at the Indiana Mall.
The following soups will be offered: Feb. 24, hearty beef and vegetable; March 17, potato, bacon and cheddar; March 31, lasagna soup; April 7, ham and bean; and April 28, Italian wedding.
There also will be live music with local artists.
Lenten series
Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, is having a special Lenten series on Wednesday evenings beginning March 2.
From 7 pm to 7:30 p.m., a contemplative service with a thought-provoking skit and Taize music will help us focus more on our Savior.
All are welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required for those vaccinated.
You are Beautiful event
A You are Beautiful event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Join other girls and women for an inspiring, motivating and uplifting morning to nurture your relationship to become all that God has created you to be.
Jennifer Cadamore is a follower of Christ, Bible teacher, conference speaker, author and wife and mother of three sons.
She has published “You are Beautiful Devotions to Help You Understand Your Worth and Purpose” and “Worth Every Second: Developing Perseverance in Our Faith.”
She has social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, and is a featured speaker on the Christian Women Speakers website.
Registration fee is $20. A light breakfast and satisfying lunch will be provided. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/womenevent2022.
For more information, call (724) 354-2352.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat on Saturday, April 23, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
For more information please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.