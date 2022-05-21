Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
When a believer replaces God’s will with his own way, he will find himself in a backslidden condition, and out of fellowship with God. But God, in His “tender mercies” and His “loving kindness” is ready to welcome us back. If you find yourself in this condition, join us. Remember: He is calling for you to come home.
Join us this Sunday and determine that you will endeavor to make a difference in your family and your community.
Participate in music, communion, prayer request, praise and fellowship and a message from God’s word.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Revelation 21:10, 22-22:5 and John 14:23-29.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the dining room.
The Rev. David Hanna concludes his sermon series “We Can Have a No-Matter-What Faith in God Because God Already has a No-Matter-What Love for Us.” His sermon, “No Matter What: Letting Go,” is based on 2 Timothy 4:1-11.
The Chancel choir, handbell choir and piano will also provide music. Several baptisms as well as new member admissions will take place.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. Please join us.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Bible storyteller Randy Stear.
Scripture stories are from Amos 5 and Matthew 5, and the sermon is titled “He Didn’t Really Mean That, Did He?”
Music will be provided by Hazel Johnston and the choir.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome.
Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Lydia of Thyatira,” is based on Acts 16:9-15.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message is “Vision,” with scripture from Luke 4:16-30.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, Don Robertson will play the flugelhorn, and the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “All My Hope,” with Bill Taylor as the soloist.
High school graduates will be recognized at the 11 a.m. contemporary service. Worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “Raise A Hallelujah,” “The Lion and the Lamb,” “Way Maker” and “Build My Life.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
On May 29, the Youth Dance Team will perform, and the message for Memorial Day is “The Challenger.” Pastor Blair will start a new sermon series, “5 Smooth Stones (David and Goliath)”: June 5 (Pentecost), “God Gets the Glory”; June 12, “All that You Need”; and June 19, “Our Response to Victory.”
Join Grace Church for a Joyful Celebration with Praise and Prayer on Wednesday. What are we celebrating? GOD, of course! Plus, the successful completion of several Grace programs, the end of the school year, God’s provision for us and more. Think about the many ways that the Lord has blessed you during this year and come and celebrate Him with songs and prayer. The event will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the sanctuary, right after the Wednesday night dinner, and end around 7 p.m. Together, let’s celebrate our wonderful God and the things He has done.
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “A Prayer for Unity.” Scripture is John 17:20-26.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Who Has Prayed for You,” based on Ephesians 3:14-19.
Pastor Jackie Greene will be preaching.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Opportunities in the Abundant Life.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Ezra chapter 3. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “What is a Seared Conscience?”
The message for the month of May is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Golden will deliver the message “Continue in What You Have Learned.” Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Revival services
Revival services will be held Saturday and Sunday at Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, White Township.
Evangelist the Rev. Dr. Kelly Perry will be the speaker. Perry is a pastor of The Church of the Nazarene in Macon, Mo., where he has pastored for the last 24 years. Perry attended the Bible Missionary Institute in Rock Island, Ill., and finished his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees at the Southwest Bible College and Seminary in Jennings, La.
The congregation invites the public to come and be a part of the services. The Saturday service starts at 7 p.m., and the Sunday service is 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be special music at each service.
For more information, contact the pastor, the Rev. Randy Perry, at (317) 464-7005.
Church yard sale
Indiana First Church of the Nazarene, 100 N. Third St., will hold a church yard sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27 and 28.
There will be furniture, shoes, clothes, décor, seasonal items and much more. Funds earned will support sending the church youths to summer camp.
Cash only, please.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — Beginning Wednesday, the Rev. John Smaligo from Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be resuming his Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study.
Join us at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday as we continue our study of the need for God’s mercy in “Manna and Mercy.” Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church. All are invited to join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.
Free clothing fair
KENT — A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church.
There will be lots of baby and children’s clothing, plus a good selection of clothes for adults in many sizes. Come and fill a bag. Everything is free.
Memorial Day observance
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., and the Rev. John Smaligo invites all to a Memorial Day observance at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 29.
This special tribute will include a scripture lesson, prayer, the playing of taps and a hymn at the conclusion of the worship service. All are welcome to worship with Hebron during this time of thanksgiving and prayer.
Joyce Igo to perform
ALVERDA — Gospel singers Joyce Igo and Steven Nichols will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The annual indoor yard sale at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
There will be individual yard sale spaces available, a church yard sale, bake sale and food trucks. Spaces are available for individual yard sale spaces.
Contact Penn Run Church of the Brethren at (724) 463-0420 or Lori at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com. Check us out on Facebook.
Security training
Harvest Church will host a security training from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 7 at the church, 143 Reed Road, Kittanning.
The event, “Houses of Worship Security Training — Know How to Keep Your Flock Safe,” is open to pastors, priests, rabbis, clergy, lay people, church personnel, Sunday school teachers, board members, ushers, greeters, custodians, elders, deacons, any servant-leader and any faith and emergency services professionals.
The key presenter will be Bob Winters, CPP, protective security adviser with Pittsburgh DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Other presenters are Jonathan Takac, CIKR analyst, Western PA All Hazards Fusion Center, Moon Township, and Mike Mollick, director of public safety, Armstrong County Public Safety.
The training is free to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m., and registration is recommended. Register at harvestpa.org/events. For questions, call (724) 548-5643 or visit harvestpa.org.
Vacation Bible School
Calvary Bible Church will have a Vacation Bible School for all ages starting Sunday, June 5, through Friday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The theme is “Back on the Right Track.” There will be a large model train display available for viewing each night. Also, there will be a model 1978 Lancia Stratus race car given away as a prize one night during the week. Evangelist David Barker will be giving Bible messages each night.
All adults and children are invited to come to this special VBS.
The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills. For more information and to register, please call (814) 743-5448.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17.
The theme is “Food Truck Party — On a Roll with God,” and is for children age 4 through sixth grade.
Along with Bible stories, crafts and music, a free lunch is provided daily. An actual food truck will arrive on June 17. Call the church office at (724) 463-9197 to register.
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church, 70 Church Road, will hold daily Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 6 through 10. The final program will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10.
The theme is “Zoomerang: Returning to the Value of Life” (curriculum from “Answers in Genesis”).
The event is for children and youths age 3 through grade 12.