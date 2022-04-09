Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Demonstrations are not new means of expressing public opinion. The “Triumphal Entry” of Jesus into Jerusalem was an emotional demonstration. The crowd acclaimed Jesus as King, but He came riding in on a lowly donkey. This did not follow the indication of royalty. Many examples can be observed as this story is unveiled. Join us as we reflect on one of the most eventful days in the New Testament. “What the mind can’t comprehend, the heart can perceive.”
Our worship will include palms, music, communion, prayer request, praise and fellowship.
The morning message will be delivered by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Palm Sunday.
Scriptures are Philippians 2:5-11 and Luke 19:28-40.
Livestream access is available at www. r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join the Palm Sunday worship at 11 a.m. at 695 School St.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Two Two One,” based on Mark 11:1-11. There will be music from the Handbells, Organ and Chancel choir. Learning to Worship, grades K-3, will be offered during the worship along with nursery service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will hold a live 8 a.m. service and live and online (Facebook) service at 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday.
The 10:30 a.m. service can be found at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Shouting Stones.” Scripture focus will be Luke 19:28-40.
Communion will be celebrated.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for Palm/Passion Sunday worship at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Holy Week begins with the telling of the old, old story. The choir and youth group will have dramatic readings that describe the events that took place on that first Palm Sunday, Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, Luke 19:28-40. On Monday, religion got in the way, Matthew 21:12-16. On Tuesday, Jesus let them have it, Luke 20:1-5, Matthew 22-23-32, Mark 12:28-31. On Wednesday, they called Jesus wasteful, Matthew 26:6-13.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Drawing Near the Cross: in the Passion,” is based on Luke 19:28-40.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indiana grace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message for the Palm Sunday services is “Hosanna in the Highest,” with scripture from Matthew 21:1-11.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, Don Robertson will provide the prelude with the trumpet, and the choir anthem will be “The Palms” with Don Robertson as soloist.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “Hosanna (Praise Is Rising),” “Relentless,” “Hosanna” and “We Believe.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
Pastor Bill Blair’s upcoming messages: April 24 is Humor Sunday with Pastor Caleb Fugate preaching and we will recognize the college graduates; and May 1, Blair’s message will be “Engage.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday with Randy Stear.
The sermon title is “King For a Day.”
All are welcome.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
The message for this Sunday is “He Chose to Give Us Confidence.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will conclude the series of messages called “Precious Time With Jesus in The Upper Room.” Sunday’s message will be “The Loving Prayer of Jesus for His Disciples.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalms 32 and 51. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “The King of Kings and Lord of Lords.”
The message for the month of April will be posted soon on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, will hold worship services at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Golden will be preaching “The King Returns to Conquer.” Everyone is welcome.
COURAGE and Cancer
The meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Room 101 of Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Easter party
BLACK LICK — The public is invited to an Easter party from 10:30 to noon Saturday, April 16, at Saylor Park.
There will be Bible stories, games and fun followed by a free lunch and Easter bag. Children age 3 to 12 years are welcome. Please call (724) 459-6155 to register children to assure sufficient supplies and food.
This event is sponsored by the Blairsville area United Methodist Churches and Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Easter egg hunts
Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, will hold a children’s Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 16.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Home Chapel, 50 Juniper St., will hold a community Easter egg hunt for children age 1 to 12 starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16.
The event is free. There will be food, drinks and fun.
College Choir and Symphonic Ensemble
Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, White Township, will host the Penn View Bible Institute’s College Choir and Symphonic Ensemble at 7 p.m. Friday.
Healing Spring event
Fire Now Ministries will host a Healing Spring event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Toretti Auditorium in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in White Township.
God has a plan and a purpose for your life, no matter who you are. We want you to join us to discover the blessings, healings and breakthroughs that are possible through Jesus.
Come as you are and be impacted by this free event.
Seating is limited.
Evangelist Jeremy Puckett is a United States Marine and former Allegheny County police officer.
Zion’s Food Pantry distribution
Zion Lutheran Church’s next Food Pantry distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon April 16 inside the church at Sixth and Church streets.
On the third Saturday of each month, each Food Pantry family receives a three-bag quantity of food. Participants enter through the glass doors on the Church Street side. After making their way downstairs to the social hall and obtaining their food, they exit through the red wooden door near the corner of Church and Sixth streets.
No registration is required.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Please contact Rich at (724) 694-9528 to reserve your seat.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat on Saturday, April 23, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center. For more information please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Ladies brunch
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will host a ladies brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, with guest speaker Michele Huey.
Local author and well known for her “God, Me and a Cup of Tea” column, Huey will be present to share her message, “Beautiful in God’s Eyes,” Her books will be on display and available for purchase.
There is no cost to attend, but please RSVP by April 30 by contacting Beth Turner at (412) 289-6821 or Cindy Mouser at (724) 388-9795.
Wear your favorite hat and bring your favorite tea cup. Don’t have either? Just come for the food, fellowship and a ladies day outing. Gluten-free foods will be available.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Menu consists of spaghetti, penne, meatballs, homemade alfredo sauce, homemade sausage and mushroom sauce, California blend vegetables, stuffed shells, salad, bread, desserts and beverages.
Takeout is available.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The annual indoor yard sale at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
There will be individual yard sale spaces available, a church yard sale, bake sale and food trucks. Spaces are available for individual yard sale spaces.
Contact Penn Run Church of the Brethren at (724) 463-0420 or Lori at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com. Check us out on Facebook.
