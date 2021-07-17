Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are II Samuel 7:1-14a and Ephesians 2:11-22.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with Elder Vonnie Roser at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Lamentations 3:23-33 and Romans 8:29-39, with a medley of hymns and readings. Lily Carone will have special music.
The worship service can be heard on FM 88.3 from your vehicle in the church parking lot.
All are welcome to attend or tune in to the worship service on FM 88.3 from the Crete parking lot.
Crete is collecting canned goods for the Love Basket, a volunteer church-sponsored food pantry for Indiana County this month.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Life’s Healing Choices: Getting Help — The Hope Choice,” is based on Philippians 2:13.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sunday with special music special music by the Women’s Choir. A contemporary service will be held at 11 a.m. with worship music led by Pastor Will Pinos.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the series, “The Path.” The sermon title is “The Right Heart for the Trip,” with scripture from Proverbs 3:5-12. Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Richard Cassel will lead the worship service. His message is titled “Don’t Be Afraid.” Scripture is from Mark 5:21-24; 35-43. Everyone is invited to worship with us.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 12:1-2 and Psalm 33:1-3, “Gathering, Growing, and Reaching — Part 1.” The first of a nine-week series based on the church mission statement. A basic idea of what worship is to contain, or as the church mission statement says, “GATHERING TOGETHER to worship, praise, and pray in God’s love.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week eight of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “At the Master’s Feet.” Scripture is Luke 10:38-42.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing her sermon series on revisiting our favorite childhood Bible stories. Grant Schrecengost will serve as guest speaker.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Coming to Pray.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Chs.11:1-12:17. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “A School All Will Attend.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Joyce Igo appearance
Joyce Igo and her grandson, Steven Nichols, will be special guests at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Worship Center.
Since 1992, Igo has been traveling, singing and ministering the word of God in churches in the United States and Canada. In 2015, Nichols joined the ministry after graduating from Liberty University. Igo and Nichols write their own songs, words and music. Igo has written around 300 songs over the years.
Igo is a popular women’s conference speaker, and Nichols is becoming known for his Bible-based preaching. Recently, Igo embarked on writing a book on her life on the road titled, “Joyce Igo: Laughing My Way To Heaven.”
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township.
For more information visit www.indianachurch.com.
Concert in the Park
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, is hosting a Concert in the Park on Sunday at Memorial Park in Indiana.
The Worship Band and the Traditional Quartet are providing music from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy the music. This is a free event for the community.
Christmas comes to Zion
The congregation of Indiana’s Zion Lutheran Church couldn’t gather to celebrate Advent and Christmas in 2020. Now it’s making up for it, and everyone is invited to join in.
A midweek service, The Gifts of Advent, started in June on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and continues through July 21. On Sunday, July 25, Zion will celebrate Christmas in July at 9:30 a.m. with a traditional service. Special music will begin at 9:15. Yuletide decorations will bedeck the air-conditioned church.
All members of the community are welcome to participate in both the Gifts of Advent and Christmas in July. Zion’s usual 5:30 p.m. service will not take place on Saturday, July 24.
Rummage sale
FORD CITY — A rummage sale sponsored by Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Burrell Township Fire Hall, 108 Cochran’s Mill Road, Ford City.
Lunch will be available.
Love Basket
The Love Basket, a nonprofit, all-volunteer emergency food assistance program for Indiana County, is sponsoring a midyear church food drive to restock its shelves.
Area churches and individuals are invited to participate during the weekend of July 24-25 by collecting nonperishable food items or monetary donations. Canned fruits, vegetables, tuna and meat, cereal and peanut butter are especially needed. The items may then be delivered to the Love Basket warehouse in the Church of Christ at 225 East Pike, White Township, between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
Alternate arrangements can be made as necessary. All food is distributed through Indiana County churches.
For more information, call (724) 349-3787.
Vacation Bible School
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold “Journey to Freedom” Vacation Bible School from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The event is for children age 4 to high school seniors.
For more information, visit Marion Center First United Methodist Church on Facebook.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church will hold “Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, with a final program at 7 p.m. Friday.
It is open to children age 3 through grade 12. All are invited.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is hosting Vacation Bible School for the communities of Black Lick, Blairsville and the surrounding area.
The knights of the North Castle are being called from all the corners of our community to attend this year’s Vacation Bible School from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Monday to Friday at Blairsville First United Methodist Church, 50 Walnut St.
Sparky the ice dragon and his friends will welcome us to a great adventure as we learn about the brave three knights who faced the fire, a young knight who fought a giant, Knight Paul’s great escape from prison, and we will hear about the greatest knight of all, Jesus.
Please send out the messengers to spread word that we are excited to reopen the church for your children to have fun and learn about Jesus.
Our steed (van) will be running from Black Lick Church to Blairsville if anyone needs a ride.
To register or to sign up for the van, please call the parish office at (724) 459-6155 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To help, call Pastor Dawn Krishart at (814) 590-2317.
o o o
Indiana Gospel Hall, South Fifth and Locust streets, Indiana, will present “The Conquerors!” Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 26-30.
The event is free and all are welcome.
For more information, call (724) 388-2705 or (724) 463-0968.
o o o
PLUMVILLE — Plumville Presbyterian Church will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School, “Jesus Loves You,” from 10 a.m. to noon July 31, with a program at 11:40.
Lunch will be provided for the whole family immediately following.
Follow the church on its Facebook page, Presbyterian Church of Plumville.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School, “Knight’s Round Table,” from Aug. 2 to 6 for grades pre-K to fifth grade (completed). The event is free and all are welcome.
Registration is open for children and volunteers at www.indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs/.
o o o
PENN RUN — Harmony United Presbyterian Church will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School, “Country Junction,” from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
The event is open to children in pre-K through fifth grade.
Call (724) 801-8106 for registration.
Pastor installation
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invites the public to join in worship Sunday, July 25, in this time of commitment, joy and celebration as the Rev. John M. Smaligo is installed as the church’s called pastor.
The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Kara Probst, dean of Conference 4 of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Synod, performing the installation, and the Rev. Sara Lee-Faulkner, former assistant to the bishop and interim pastor of Holy Trinity Luthern Church, Irwin, will be preaching.
All pastors and deacons are invited to join in the procession and to sit together for this service. Upon arrival at the church, you will be greeted and directed to the room to gather. Those wishing to vest, the color of the stole will be green.
All are welcome to join this special service.
Pulled pork dinner
CREEKSIDE — Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 5 Points Road, will hold a take-out pulled pork dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7.
The meal consists of a pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and a cookie.
Dinners must be preordered. Call (724) 397-4005 and leave your name, phone number and how many meals, or order online at https://tinyurl.com/HarmonyGroveLC before July 26.
Proceeds will be donated to our local fire departments.
Camp meeting
CHERRY TREE — A camp meeting will be held July 30 through Aug. 6 at the Burnside Church of God campground, 9 Gospel Lane.
Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. with evangelist Michael Werle.
There will be children and youth programs daily.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.