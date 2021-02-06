Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is 1 Corinthians 11:27-34, “Messy Church — Self Examination.” Self-examination is a critical aspect of the Lord’s Supper.
The Lord’s Supper will be observed.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 40:21-31 and Mark 1:29-39.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
CLARKSBURG — Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Jerry Hoch at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Mark 3:13-19. Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream on Facebook is available at Trinity Presbyterian Church (Clarksburg), or join us in the parking lot broadcast on 90.7 FM.
o o o
PLUMVILLE — The Rev. Colleen McFarland will lead in-house worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
There will be no Sunday school at this time. All are welcome; however, masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed.
McFarland and the church can be reached by email at pvatpastor@gmail.com or (724) 397-2703. There is also a Facebook page: www.facebook.com/PresbyterianChurchofPlumville.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Isaiah 40:21-31.
Food drive
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting a nonperishable food drive for the Derry Area Food Pantry from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday as a part of the Souper Bowl of Caring.
Monetary donations also will be accepted and will benefit the Derry Area Food Pantry.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Drive-thru prayers and ashes
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting drive-thru prayers and ashes on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
We will be at A.V. Germano Hall (community center in Derry) from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., then at the Derry First parking lot from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m.
If you can’t make it during those times and would like ashes, call the church at (724) 694-8333 to set up an appointment.
Drive-thru Lenten dinners
KENT — The Church of the Good Shepherd will be offering drive-thru fish and pierogi dinners each Friday during Lent, except Good Friday, starting Feb. 19.
Takeout options will include fried fish, baked fish, salmon, shrimp platter or pierogi platter.
Meal include green beans, pierogi and potato, coleslaw, roll with butter and cookie.
Meals will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $13 for full-sized meals or $7 for half-size meals. All are welcome.
This event will be takeout only.
Grit Guys for Lent
The Christian Witness Inc. will present a Grit Guys Bible study, “Ashes to Ashes,” at 7 a.m. during the Fridays of Lent with free coffee in the back dining room of Eat’n Park, Oakland Avenue and Indian Springs Road, White Township.
Men are invited to gather to become better equipped for serving both the risen Lord, and those for whom he died.
A variety of talented teachers will share their insights, with breakfast of choice to follow.
The schedule of speakers is as follows:
- Feb. 19, Patrick Williams, “One of you will betray me”
- Feb. 26, the Rev. Tom Spiker/Leann, “I will be with you”
- March 5, Randy LeBlanc, “I am going to prepare a place”
- March 12, Pastor Bill Blair, “I am the way”
- March 19, the Rev. Ray Degenkolb, “If you love me”
- March 26, Kenny Schramko, “Because I live”
- Good Friday, April 2, to be determined
Ready-to-eat fish dinner
PENN RUN — A ready-to-eat fish dinner will be available on Friday, March 5, and again on Friday, March 26.
Pickup is at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center between 4 and 6 p.m. Menu consists of oven-fried fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $10.
Please order your meals by calling the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Deadline for the March 5 meal is Monday, March 1. Deadline for the March 26 meal is Monday, March 22.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Price is $30 for two snacks and lunch. For more information, call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 17.
We will be following all CDC guidelines.