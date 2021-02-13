Worship services
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana, will hold a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sunday with special music by the men’s choir. A contemporary service will be held at 11 a.m. with worship music led by Pastor Will Pinos.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message this week is “An Anchor for Your Family,” with Scripture from Ephesians 5:21-23. Services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and on our website at indianagrace.org.
Social distancing is observed, and extra masks and hand sanitizer are available. The air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is 1 Corinthians 12:1-3, “Messy Church — Jesus Is Lord.” Paul starts a long discussion on spiritual gifts by setting things straight: Jesus is Lord. Lord of everything.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are II Corinthians 4:3-6 and Mark 9:2-9.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
CLARKSBURG — Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Jerry Hoch at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Luke 23:27-38. Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream on Facebook is available at Trinity Presbyterian Church (Clarksburg), or join us in the parking lot for broadcast on 90.7 FM.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “What are you willing to risk?”, is based on Luke 10:25-37.
o o o
PLUMVILLE — The Rev. Colleen McFarland of Presbyterian Church of Plumville will lead in-house worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school at this time. All are welcome; however, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Next Sunday, Feb. 21, we will be celebrating the Lord’s Supper.
McFarland and the church can be reached by email at pvatpastor @gmail.com, by phone at (724) 397-2703, or Facebook, www.face book.com/PresbyterianChurch ofPlumville.
Ash Wednesday events and services
An Ash Wednesday service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. This will be a unique service with interactive liturgy, and ashes are optional at the conclusion of the service.
Tune in live on Facebook each Wednesday at 7 p.m. for TableTalk with Pastor Bill, and on Thursdays at noon for “Connect the Dots” with Pastor Kathy.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church will offer “Ashes to Go” from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the church parking lot located at 182 S. Ridge Road. All are welcome.
The church will host Ash Wednesday worship services at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Kathy Nice will begin a Lenten worship series titled “Again & Again.”
Wednesday’s message is titled “We’re invited In.” Scripture is from Matthew 6: 1-21. All are welcome.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online Ash Wednesday worship and Communion with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The imposition of ashes will take place for those who wish to receive them.
Scriptures are II Corinthians 5:20-6:10 and Isaiah 58:1-12.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting drive-thru prayers and ashes on Wednesday.
We will be at A.V. Germano Hall (community center in Derry) from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., then at the Derry First parking lot from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m.
If you can’t make it during those times and would like ashes, call the church at (724) 694-8333 to set up an appointment.
Fish fries planned for Lent
St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church will serve fish dinners on Fridays through Lent under conditions dictated for stemming the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrons will place orders and make payment from their cars, then wait in the parking lot for volunteers to serve boxed meals.
No dining in the church social hall will be permitted.
No advance orders will be accepted.
The annual fish fry will begin Feb. 19 and continue from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday until March 26.
Drive-thru Lenten dinners
KENT — The Church of the Good Shepherd will be offering drive-thru fish and pierogi dinners each Friday during Lent, except Good Friday, starting Feb. 19.
Takeout options will include fried fish, baked fish, salmon, shrimp platter or pierogi platter.
Meal include green beans, pierogi and potato, coleslaw, roll with butter and cookie.
Meals will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $13 for full-sized meals or $7 for half-size meals. All are welcome.
This event will be takeout only.
Ready-to-eat fish dinner
PENN RUN — A ready-to-eat fish dinner will be available on Friday, March 5, and again on Friday, March 26.
Pickup is at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center between 4 and 6 p.m. Menu consists of oven-fried fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $10.
Please order your meals by calling the church office at (724) 463-0420. Deadline for the March 5 meal is Monday, March 1. Deadline for the March 26 meal is Monday, March 22.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Price is $30 for two snacks and lunch.
For more information, call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 17.
We will be following all CDC guidelines.