Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join our congregation in helping to make a difference. We are glad for new faces that have been present.
When trying to express a desired characteristic of a person, we usually mention faithfulness. As a Christian our faithfulness is an encouragement to others. Faithfulness has its foundation: discipline. Church discipline includes attendance, worship and reaching out to others.
Unjointed or spasmodic attendance reveals our concern and loyalty. Where does our loyalty lie? Far too many have placed faithful attendance at the bottom of our list.
Join us; let’s help to strengthen the church’s outreach.
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship are important parts of the worship service.
The morning message will be delivered by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are II Corinthians 5:16-21 and Luke 15:1-3, 11-32.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join this fourth Sunday of Lent worship at 11 a.m. at 695 School St., Indiana.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Lost & Found: Apologies,” based on Luke 15:1-3; 11-24. There will be music from the organ and Chancel choir. Guest soloist, Brad Holuta on cello will join the choir on the Lenten carol anthem. Learning to Worship, grades K-3, will be offered during the worship along with nursery service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Come and join Calvary for these upcoming events: A meet and greet soup and sandwich luncheon will be held on Sunday, April 3, in the dining room following the worship, sponsored by the Mission Committee.
On Sunday, April 10, the Christian Education Committee hopes the public will join them to celebrate Palm Sunday. Come to the dining room beginning at 9:30 a.m. for a continental breakfast. Join in the games and enjoy the fellowship for all ages.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “A Matter of the Heart.” Scripture focus will be Luke 15:1-3, 11-32.
The church will be hosting a Maundy Thursday service on April 14. At 6 p.m. there will be a light dinner with service including Communion to follow in the social hall. All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship on the fourth Sunday in Lent at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 63:1-8 and Luke 13:1-9, and the sermon is titled “On the Road to Jerusalem — Spared the Ax.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
Choir practice and youth group will meet after worship.
Our Synod will match up to $50,000 from individuals and churches in our region for humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine. Visit SynTrinity.org and click the green and white “Give Now” button at the top of the Synod of the Trinity’s homepage. Use our “General Ministry and Mission Fund.” Include “Ukraine” in the notes section when donating. All administration fees will be covered by the Synod so that your entire donation is sent to Presbyterian disaster assistance for Ukraine.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Drawing Near the Cross: in Salvation,” is based on Titus 3:5.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair will present a first-person monologue on the Parable of the Lost Son for his message, “Welcome Home,” with scripture from Luke 15:11-24. New members will be received at both services.
The Sounds of Grace Orchestra will be performing “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God” for the prelude and “Praise the Name of Jesus with Glorify Thy Name” for the offertory music in the 9 a.m. traditional service. The choir anthem will be “Coming Home.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “Good Grace,” “Glorious Day,” “Holy Water” and “Homecoming.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
Pastor Bill Blair’s upcoming Lenten messages: April 3, “Being Great in God’s Eyes; confirmands will be received on Palm Sunday, April 10; Easter Sunday, “Created Anew for God’s Masterpiece”; and April 24 is Humor Sunday.
Grace Church will present an Easter musical, “Why Can’t They See?”, on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, both at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. An Easter sunrise service will be held at Blue Spruce Park at 7 a.m., and Easter services will be held in the sanctuary at 9 and 11 a.m.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
The message for this Sunday is “He Chose to Love Us Forever.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler continues the series of messages called “Precious Time With Jesus in The Upper Room.” Sunday’s message will be “Fruitfulness and Friction.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalms 15 and 103. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “The Great High Priest.”
The message for the month of March is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, will hold worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Golden will be preaching “The King Judges Those Left Behind.” Everyone is welcome.
There will be no Saturday evening worship this week.
Prophecy series continues
“There Shall Be Wars!” is the title of the message on prophecy this Sunday.
This may not sound like an optimistic message, but the Bible speaks of wars that are to come in the future. Jesus said in Matthew 24 that there would be wars and rumors of wars. This speaks end-time prophecy!
Many are wondering if and how the war in Ukraine may fit in to Bible prophecy. When these things shall be is not easy to answer, for God alone is in control. Time is always a mystery, but wars are included on God’s Calendar. War may win freedom for some people, or may deprive freedom for others. Pastor McCaulley will share from the Bible wars that are sure to come, even though we may not know when.
The pastor and church family invite the public to join in fellowship around the Word of God at Bible Baptist Church. The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township. The morning message will appear on Facebook shortly after noon, under James McCaulley. For information, call (724) 349-3557.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Perspectives on the Cross
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, will continue Lent services every Wednesday through April 6.
Services of evening prayer will focus our attention on the cross in preparation for Holy Week and Easter.
Each week, there will be prayers, scripture readings, hymns, music from our choral scholars, two members of the congregation sharing brief meditations on what the cross means to them, and Holy Communion.
These worship services will begin at 7 p.m. weekly. Plan to join Calvary Presbyterian Church for these meaningful times of preparation.
Midweek Lenten online services
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo of Hebron Lutheran Church will be posting midweek Lenten services on Wednesdays on the church’s Facebook page.
Services may be viewed beginning at 6 p.m. for the following dates: March 30: Taize service; and April 6: Service of prayer and service.
Midweek Lenten study
BLAIRSVILLE — During Lent, a Bible Study group will meet each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
Susan O’Shaughnessy will lead a study titled “The World According to Mr. Rogers.” Dates and topics are as follows: March 30, The Challenges of Inner Discipline, “Jesus teaches discipline”; April 6, Important Things to Remember.
All are welcome to participate. If interested in attending, please call the church office at (724) 459-8920 or you may sign up at the church.
The Brown Bag Lunch Bible study, led by the Rev. John Smaligo, will not be meeting during Lent. This study group will resume April 20.
Lenten services
Midweek Lenten services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 6 at Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana.
Lenten series
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, is having a special Lenten series on Wednesday evenings.
From 7 to 7:30 p.m., a contemplative service with a thought-provoking skit and Taize music will help us focus more on our Savior.
Wednesday’s message is “Games People Play: King of the Hill.”
The church also will have a Lenten Bible Study following Max Lucado’s He Chose the Nails on Mondays at 3 p.m. through Lent.
All are welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required for those vaccinated.
Soup and baked goods fundraiser
First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold a soup and baked goods fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Soups available are potato, vegetable, hot sausage and chili. Meal includes 12-ounce soup, crackers, dessert and drink.
The daily special is a hot dog with or without sauerkraut. Various baked goods including fudge, cookies, pumpkin rolls and gob cake will be available.
Proceeds benefit parking lot paving.
Call ahead to order at (724) 463-0941 or (814) 421-2205.
Grit Guys meetings
The Grit Guys continues its series of speakers during season of Lent.
These fellowship breakfast meetings will be held at 7 a.m. in the back dining room of the Indiana Eat’n Park restaurant during Fridays in Lent.
Friday’s presenter will be Dr. Joe Ambrose. It’s a rare privilege to hear from a medical doctor as he expresses his faith in Christ, but such will be the case on Friday morning. Ambrose recently retired from his practice with internal medicine and serving at Indiana Regional Medical Center. His topic will be the peace we can obtain by copying Jesus’ compassion.
J.D. Varner, Randy Degenkolb and Pastor Tom Spiker serve as the Steering Committee for this 2022 Grit Guys meetings for men for Lent.
All men, regardless of church affiliation (or lack thereof) are encouraged to participate.
The meetings will be followed by a Dutch-treat breakfast of choice.
No Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will not be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch in March or April due to the Derry Area Lenten luncheons and Holy Week. We hope to see you in May.
Brass band performance
DERRY — The Blairsville Brass Band will be joining Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 3.
Roll sale
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Columbia and Main streets, will hold a nut, apricot and poppyseed roll sale from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, and Saturday, April 9.
No orders will be taken; it will be curbside order and delivery.
Paska bread also will be sold.
Craft and vendor show
PURCHASE LINE — Purchase Line United Methodist Church is having a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
There will be many crafts, Alpaca products, food and much more. Also new this year will be a food truck by Patty’s Country Cookin’.
Vendor applications are still being accepted. Contact Rose Lydick at (724) 254-9376 for more information.
Healing Spring event
Fire Now Ministries will host a Healing Spring event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Toretti Auditorium in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in White Township.
God has a plan and a purpose for your life, no matter who you are. We want you to join us to discover the blessings, healings and breakthroughs that are possible through Jesus.
Come as you are and be impacted by this free event.
Seating is limited.
Evangelist Jeremy Puckett is a United States Marine and former Allegheny County police officer.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Please contact Rich at (724) 694-9528 to reserve your seat.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat on Saturday, April 23, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center. For more information please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The annual indoor yard sale at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
There will be individual yard sale spaces available, a church yard sale, bake sale and food trucks. Spaces are available for individual yard sale spaces.
Contact Penn Run Church of the Brethren at (724) 463-0420 or Lori at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com. Check us out on Facebook.