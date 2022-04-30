Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Growth is the surest way to Christian expansion — growth in grace, in knowledge, in faith, in prayer, in worship and in service. Worship should be a partner with everyday living, which terminates into Christian service.
Join us as we work together to increase our spiritual growth. Our worship will include music, communion, prayer request, praise and fellowship. The morning message will be delivered by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Revelation 5:11-14 and Acts 9:1-19A.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s Communion worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the dining room.
The Rev. David Hanna begins a new sermon series: “We Can Have a No-Matter-What Faith in God Because God Already has a No-Matter-What Love for Us.” His sermon is “No Matter What Friendship,” based on Galatians 6:1-5. The handbells will play “Dona Nobis Pacem” arranged by Sam Odom. The Chancel choir and piano will also provide music.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Part 2 — Study of Revelation: The Ripple Effect.” Scripture focus will be Revelation 5:11-14.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 30 and Revelation 1:1-8 and 5, and the sermon is titled “Not the Lion, the Lamb!”
Lily Carone and the choir will provide special music. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair will deliver the message, “Engage,” with scripture from Romans 12:1-13. We will celebrate the sacrament of Holy Communion at both services.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
The 9 a.m. traditional service prelude and special music will be provided by soloist Mike McElhaney, who will be accompanied by Becky Perseo on the piano.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “House of the Lord,” “Holy Water,” “House of Miracles” and “Revelation.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
Pastor Bill Blair’s upcoming messages are: Mother’s Day, May 8, “Empower”; May 15, “Expand”; and May 22 is High School Graduation Recognition with the message, “Vision.”
Brad Lauster, a beloved former pastor of Grace Church, will lead the seminar, “The Unshakable and the Unchanging Person.” Community members are invited to join parishioners in Fellowship Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 20 and May 21 starting at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast; sessions will follow from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Register online at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m.
Guest speaker Glenda Mears will deliver a lesson titled “Be the Light.” Scripture is Matthew 5:14-16.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Jackie Greene.
The sermon title is “Spiritual Conversations: How to Have Them,” with Scripture focus on 2 Corinthians 4:1-6.
The Lord’s Supper will be served.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Growing in the Abundant Life.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalm 91. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “What is the Church?”
The message for the month of May will be posted soon on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Gospel music performance
Allegheny Wesleyan College Choir and Instrumental Ensemble will be providing a service of traditional gospel music at 10 a.m. Sunday at Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, located at the corners of Church and 12th streets in Indiana.
Contact Pastor Ben Blowers for more information at (724) 463-0475.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — Beginning Wednesday, the Rev. John Smaligo from Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be resuming his Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study.
Join us at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday as we continue our study of the need for God’s mercy in “Manna and Mercy.” Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church. All are invited to join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.
Takeout spaghetti dinner
A takeout-only spaghetti dinner at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Ladies brunch
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will host a ladies brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, with guest speaker Michele Huey.
Local author and well known for her “God, Me and a Cup of Tea” column, Huey will be present to share her message, “Beautiful in God’s Eyes,” Her books will be on display and available for purchase.
There is no cost to attend, but please RSVP by April 30 by contacting Beth Turner at (412) 289-6821 or Cindy Mouser at (724) 388-9795.
Wear your favorite hat and bring your favorite tea cup. Don’t have either? Just come for the food, fellowship and a ladies day outing. Gluten-free foods will be available.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Menu consists of spaghetti, penne, meatballs, homemade alfredo sauce, homemade sausage and mushroom sauce, California blend vegetables, stuffed shells, salad, bread, desserts and beverages.
Takeout is available.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Room 101 of Grace United Methodist Church.
The group will continue with mindfulness and meditation.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church Streets, Indiana. Parking is available behind the church. For more information please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The annual indoor yard sale at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
There will be individual yard sale spaces available, a church yard sale, bake sale and food trucks. Spaces are available for individual yard sale spaces.
Contact Penn Run Church of the Brethren at (724) 463-0420 or Lori at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com. Check us out on Facebook.