Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church, will conduct its worship service from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
The congregation invites the public to join in this service to welcome their new minister, Pastor Travis Trimble of Creekside. Also being welcomed is Amy, the pastor’s wife, and their son, Alexander.
Worship service will include music, Communion and a message by Pastor Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 397-9553.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Communion also will be conducted.
Scriptures are Ephesians 5:15-20 and John 6:51-58.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.face book.com/christchurchindi ana/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 34:1-8 and John 6:35, 41-51, and the sermon is titled “We Just Don’t Get It! and Yet ...” Special music will be provided by Lily Carone.
You may also tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot.
The youth group meets after worship.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Window of Hope” by Pastor Paul Morris, is based on Galatians 5:5.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair starts a new sermon series, “Making Disciples.” His message is titled, “Our Mission,” with scripture from Matthew 28:18-20.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, special music will be provided by Yu Jin Deem, who will sing “I Will Ever Praise and Thank Him” in Korean and give her testimony.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos. The worship set list is: “Raise A Hallelujah,” “No Longer Slaves” and “Holy Water.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indi anagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is 1 Timothy 5:1-16, “GROWING TOGETHER in care and nurture of one another in the family of faith.” Paul has some specific and basic thoughts about how we are to care for each other — the family.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week 12 of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The One That Returned.” Scripture is Luke 17:11-19.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m. A church picnic will be held at Blue Spruce Park.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing her sermon series on revisiting our favorite childhood Bible stories. Sunday’s sermon focuses on Jonah and the Whale.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at shelocta pres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Building on The Solid Foundation.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Ch.13:1-18. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Doing All To The Glory of God.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Food drive-thru time change
After a pause of several pandemic months, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry resumed operation in May on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed only to Indiana County residents on the third Saturday of each month. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
There will be a time change for the Aug. 21 distribution, since it coincides with the Back to School Bash. Food will be distributed from 1 to 3 p.m., instead of in the morning. Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted.
Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks should be worn.
Yard sales
SAGAMORE — A yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21 at Community Bible Church.
There will be something for everyone, and food will be available.
o o o
CLYMER — St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church will hold a two-day yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
The event will take place in the lower level of the church at 360 Franklin St. There will be many slightly used items to purchase, excluding clothing. There also will be a bake sale, food and basket raffle.
Blessing of the Backpacks
BLAIRSVILLE — Children from all grade levels are invited to bring their backpacks as we join Pastor John Smaligo in the Blessing of the Backpacks on Aug. 22 at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., during the 10:45 a.m. worship service.
Each child will receive a small token that can be placed in their backpack to remind them that Jesus will be with them as they venture into a new school year. Children are encouraged to bring a friend to join with us in this special time of blessing and prayer for a successful school year.
Hebron also invites the public to its “gather by the river” worship service, led by Smaligo, at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 29.
While worshipers that day are asked to bring their own chair to worship, chairs will be available for those who need one. Parking is available down by the river.
In the event of rain, we will worship in the church.
Pick-up picnic meal
SHELOCTA — The Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, will hold a pick-up picnic meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The meal consists of a sweet Italian sandwich (onions/peppers), cucumber/tomato salad, snack crackers and dessert.
Please register your name, phone number, number of meals and your pick-up time at bit.ly/scpc2021 or call the church office and leave a message at (724) 354-2352. Register by Sunday, Aug. 22.
A free will offering will be accepted to continue the church’s community mission projects.
Summer Bash
Our Lady of the Assumption Parish will have a Summer Bash from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Lucernemines site.
There will be a basket raffle and a 50-50 raffle. Homemade haluski, stuffed cabbage, hot sausage sandwiches with onions and peppers, kielbasa sandwiches and ice cream sundaes will be available to purchase.
All are welcome.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran @comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart.
Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijeff fackler@yahoo.com.