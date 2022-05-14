Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
The same principles of growth that God instituted for the early church are the ones which must be operative in the church today. We have to identify before the world that we are a Christian. We must be faithful to worship; leave a testimony with those with whom we associate.
What testimony are you leaving each Sunday? How important is worship to you?
Join us this Sunday and determine that you will endeavor to make a difference in your family and your community.
Participate in music, communion, prayer request, praise and fellowship and a message from God’s word. Pastor Travis Trimble will bring the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Revelation 21:1-6 and Acts 11:1-18.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the dining room.
The Rev. David Hanna continues his sermon series “We Can Have a No-Matter-What Faith in God Because God Already has a No-Matter-What Love for Us.” His sermon, “No Matter What: Relationships,” is based on Luke 10:38-42.
The Chancel choir and piano will also provide music. Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
After church, join us in the Chalice Room for the meet and greet refugee luncheon.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchur chindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Part 4 — The Seventh Seal.” Scripture focus will be Revelation 8:1-13.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 148 and Revelation 21:1-7, and the sermon is titled “Heaven Comes Down.”
Special music will be provided by Hazel Johnston and the choir. The youth group will meet after church. All are welcome.
o o o
Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Acts 11:1-18.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message is, “Expand 201,” with scripture from Acts 6:1-7. A Mission Team member who went recently to Mexico or Tennessee will give their testimony to the congregation during the services.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, Debra McCormick will be the organist, and Shanda Tomer will be at the piano. The Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “A Heart for the Nations.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “Relentless,” “So Will I (100 Billion X),” “King of Kings” and “Battle Belongs.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https:// tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
May 22 is High School Graduation Recognition with Pastor Bill Blair’s message, “Vision 201.”
The Rev. Brad Lauster, a beloved former pastor of Grace Church, will lead the seminar, “The Unshakable and the Unchanging Person.” The community is invited to join parishioners in Fellowship Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 20, and May 21 starting at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast; sessions will follow from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Register online at www.in dianagrace.org or submit a form to the church office by Monday.
Join Grace Church for a Joyful Celebration with Praise and Prayer on Wednesday, May 25. What are we celebrating? GOD, of course! Plus, the successful completion of several Grace programs, the end of the school year, God’s provision for us and more. Think about the many ways that the Lord has blessed you during this year and come and celebrate Him with songs and prayer. The event will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the sanctuary, right after the Wednesday night dinner, and end at around 7 p.m. Together, let’s celebrate our wonderful God and the things He has done.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday as it continues its Easter celebration.
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Love Everyone.” Scripture is John 13:31-35.
Communion will be served.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Troubles in the Abundant Life.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Ezra chapters 1 and 2. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “What is Baptism?”
The message for the month of May will be posted soon on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Golden will deliver the message “Be Strong in the Grace.” Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Revival services
Revival services will be held from Wednesday to Sunday, May 22, at Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, White Township.
Evangelist the Rev. Dr. Kelly Perry will be the speaker for the week. Perry is a pastor of The Church of the Nazarene in Macon, Mo., where he has pastored for the last 24 years.
Perry attended the Bible Missionary Institute in Rock Island, Ill., and finished his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degree at the Southwest Bible College and Seminary in Jennings, La.
The congregation invites the public to come and be a part of the services. The services Wednesday through Saturday start at 7 p.m., and the Sunday service is 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be special music at each service.
For more information, contact the pastor, the Rev. Randy Perry, at (317) 464-7005.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — Beginning Wednesday, the Rev. John Smaligo from Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be resuming his Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study.
Join us at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday as we continue our study of the need for God’s mercy in “Manna and Mercy.” Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church. All are invited to join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.
Special community event
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church will host the Washington (Pa.) Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday for a concert that is open to the public.
The hour-long concert includes selections of jazz, Broadway, classical, classics and other varying selections. Mr. Matt Pienkowski of Greensburg, an occasional trumpeter for Hebron Lutheran Church and a first chair trumpeter for the orchestra, is the quintet’s coordinator.
Hebron Lutheran Church is located at 125 N. Liberty St. The concert is free and Hebron welcomes all to this special event. Please contact the church at (724) 459-8920 with any questions.
Zion’s May Food Pantry distribution
Zion Lutheran Church’s next Food Pantry distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to noon May 21 inside the church at Sixth and Church streets.
On the third Saturday of each month, each Food Pantry family receives a three-bag quantity of food. Participants enter through the glass doors on the Church Street side. After making their way downstairs to the social hall and obtaining their food, they exit through the red wooden door near the corner of Church and Sixth streets.
No registration is required.
Memorial Day observance
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., and the Rev. John Smaligo invites all to a Memorial Day observance at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 29.
This special tribute will include a scripture lesson, prayer, the playing of taps and a hymn at the conclusion of the worship service. All are welcome to worship with Hebron during this time of thanksgiving and prayer.
Joyce Igo to perform
ALVERDA — Gospel singers Joyce Igo and Steven Nichols will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The annual indoor yard sale at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
There will be individual yard sale spaces available, a church yard sale, bake sale and food trucks. Spaces are available for individual yard sale spaces.
Contact Penn Run Church of the Brethren at (724) 463-0420 or Lori at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com. Check us out on Facebook.
Security training
Harvest Church will host a security training from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 7 at the church, 143 Reed Road, Kittanning.
The event, “Houses of Worship Security Training — Know How to Keep Your Flock Safe,” is open to pastors, priests, rabbis, clergy, lay people, church personnel, Sunday school teachers, board members, ushers, greeters, custodians, elders, deacons, any servant-leader and any faith and emergency services professionals.
The key presenter will be Bob Winters, CPP, protective security adviser with Pittsburgh DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Other presenters are Jonathan Takac, CIKR analyst, Western PA All Hazards Fusion Center, Moon Township, and Mike Mollick, director of public safety, Armstrong County Public Safety.
The training is free to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m., and registration is recommended. Register at harvest pa.org/events. For questions, call (724) 548-5643 or visit harvestpa.org.
Vacation Bible School
Calvary Bible Church will have a Vacation Bible School for all ages starting Sunday, June 5, through Friday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The theme is “Back on the Right Track.” There will be a large model train display available for viewing each night. Also, there will be a model 1978 Lancia Stratus race car given away as a prize one night during the week. Evangelist David Barker will be giving Bible messages each night.
All adults and children are invited to come to this special VBS.
The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills.
For more information and to register, please call (814) 743-5448.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17.
The theme is “Food Truck Party — On a Roll with God,” and is for children age 4 through sixth grade.
Along with Bible stories, crafts and music, a free lunch is provided daily. An actual food truck will arrive on June 17. Call the church office at (724) 463-9197 to register.