Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the second Sunday of Lent.
Scripture is John 4:43-54, “A Season of Miracles — A Miracle For All.” The healing of the official’s son means very specific miracles can happen; and the miracles are open to all people. We need to be looking for those miracles.
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week two of “Easter from the Backside.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Easter from the Ash Heap.” Scripture is Job 19:13-27.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday, the second Sunday in Lent.
Scriptures are Romans 4:13-25 and Mark 8:31-38.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold a traditional service 9 a.m. with special music by Bob Penrose. A contemporary service will be held at 11 a.m. with worship music led by Pastor Will Pinos.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message for both services is “The Anchor for a Gut Punch,” with scripture from Joshua 7:16-26. Services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and on www.indianagrace.org.
Social distancing is observed, and extra masks and hand sanitizer are available. The air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
Tune in live on Facebook each Wednesday at 7 p.m. for “TableTalk” with Pastor Bill, and on Thursdays at noon for “Connect the Dots” with Pastor Kathy.
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 South Ridge Road, invites everyone to join its indoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, the second Sunday of Lent.
The Scripture lesson is from Mark 8:31-9:8, “Again & Again, We Are Called to Listen.”
Our service is also offered online. Please contact the church office, (724) 354-2352, for details. The service also is downloaded on the church website following the service.
PLUMVILLE — The Rev. Colleen McFarland will lead in-house worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Presbyterian Church of Plumville.
Sunday School for all ages will resume this week at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome; however, masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed.
McFarland and the church can be reached by email at pvatpastor@gmail.com, by phone at (724) 397-2703, or through their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/PresbyterianChurchofPlumville.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “The Temple: Risking Righteous Anger,” is based on John 2:13-21.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Grit Guys for Lent
The Christian Witness Inc. will present a Grit Guys Bible study, “Ashes to Ashes,” at 7 a.m. during the Fridays of Lent with free coffee in the back dining room of Eat’n Park, Oakland Avenue and Indian Springs Road, White Township.
Men are invited to gather to become better equipped for serving both the risen Lord, and those for whom he died.
A variety of talented teachers will share their insights, with breakfast of choice to follow.
The schedule of speakers is as follows:
• Friday, Randy LeBlanc, “I am going to prepare a place”
• March 12, Pastor Bill Blair, “I am the way”
• March 19, the Rev. Ray Degenkolb, “If you love me”
• March 26, Kenny Schramko, “Because I live”
• Good Friday, April 2, to be determined
Pierogi sale
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, Columbia and Main streets, will hold a pierogi sale, curbside order and delivery, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
Frozen pierogies are $10 a dozen.
For more information, call (724) 479-3656.
Drive-thru Lenten dinners
KENT — The Church of the Good Shepherd will be offering drive-thru fish and pierogi dinners each Friday during Lent, except Good Friday.
Takeout options will include fried fish, baked fish, salmon, shrimp platter or pierogi platter.
Meal includes green beans, pierogi and potato, coleslaw, roll with butter and cookie.
Meals will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $13 for full-sized meals or $7 for half-size meals. All are welcome.
This event will be takeout only.
Fish fries planned for Lent
St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church will serve fish dinners on Fridays through Lent under conditions dictated for stemming the COVID-19 pandemic. The dinners are a fundraiser for St. Bernard Regional Catholic School.
Patrons will place orders and make payment from their cars, then wait in the parking lot for volunteers to serve boxed meals.
No dining in the church social hall will be permitted.
No advance orders will be accepted.
The annual fish fry will continue from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday until March 26.
Ready-to-eat fish dinner
PENN RUN — A ready-to-eat fish dinner will be available on Friday, March 5, and again on Friday, March 26.
Pickup is at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center between 4 and 6 p.m. Menu consists of oven-fried fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $10.
Please order your meals by calling the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Deadline for the March 5 meal is Monday. Deadline for the March 26 meal is Monday, March 22.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Price is $30 for two snacks and lunch.
For more information, call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 17.
We will be following all CDC guidelines.