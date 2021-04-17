Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I John 3:1-7 and Luke 24:36-48.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, has canceled the 9 a.m. worship service for Sunday.
All members are encouraged to attend the 11 a.m. service at Harmony Grove’s sister church, Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township. Guest minister the Rev. Hosea Nabors will lead the worship service.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Luke 24:36b-48.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will meet for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 4 and Luke 24:36-48 and the sermon is “Go Tell!” Lily Carone will have special music. All are welcome.
The church is following mask and social distancing guidelines.
Tune in to Sunday worship on FM 88.3 at 11 a.m. from or near the church parking lot. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m., and the youth group meets at noon.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., has started a new series, “Divine Repairs for Inner Hurts,” with Pastor Bill Blair, and this week’s message is “Debt Collection and Inner Guilt” with scripture from Matthew 18:23-35.
Bob Penrose will provide special music at the 9 a.m. traditional service. Pastor Will Pinos will lead worship music at the 11 a.m. contemporary service. The Worship Team will be unveiling the first single from its first album due to be released in August. Mark your calendar for the Pentecost Play in the sanctuary on May 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and May 23 at 2:30 p.m.
Services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org. Social distancing is observed, and extra masks and hand sanitizer are available. The air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold in-house worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Richard Cassel will lead the worship service. His message is titled, “God in the Ordinary.” Scripture is taken from Luke 24:13-35.
Everyone is invited to worship with us. We continue to follow masking and distancing guidelines.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, will welcome members and guests to its in-house and/or online Zoom services at 10 a.m. Sunday.
COVID-19 CDC guidelines will be in effect. Guest speaker will be Matt Gress. All are welcome.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Guest preacher is Bob Santos.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Guest teacher Glenda Mears will share a lesson titled “The Fearless Life.” Scripture is Isaiah 41:10.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
Orthodox Easter services
The following Orthodox Holy Week/Easter services will be held at Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church:
• 7 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 29: Service of the Passion Gospels
• 7 p.m. Holy Friday, April 30: Great Vespers/Procession with Plascanica Lamentations at the Tomb
• 8 p.m. Holy Saturday, May 1: Bringing in of Plascanica; Giving of New Light; Procession and Resurrection Gospel; Matins of Pascha and Paschal Canon; blessing of Easter baskets
• 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday (Pascha), May 2: Divine liturgy of the Resurrection; blessing of Easter baskets
• 10 a.m. Bright Monday, May 3: Vespers of Pascha
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronluth eran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Individual yard sale spaces are available for $10 per 10-by-10 space. Registration and payment are required to secure a yard sale space. There also will be a bake sale, theme basket silent auction, foods to go and church yard sale.
New this year will be food trucks joining us outside. Call the church at (724) 463-0420 for more information regarding indoor yard sale activities and Marie at (724) 388-2319 for food truck details.