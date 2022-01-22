Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join us in remembering that attendance in church is important to you, to your family, the community and to the church and its members, and being admonished to “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together”; we are to “hold fast the profession of our faith.”
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship are important parts of the worship service.
Pastor Travis Trimble will bring the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Nehemiah 8:1-3, 5-6, 8-10 and Luke 4:14-21.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Like a Good Neighbor,” based on Luke 10:25-37. Indiana High School’s A Cappella Choir will offer special music along with the organ and Chancel Choir.
Services are in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and live online at www.calvary churchpa.com.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CLYMER — First Presbyterian Church of Clymer, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
Worzbyt is continuing a four-week series on the Sermon on the Mount. This week’s sermon is titled “Lessons from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount: The World Part 2.” Scripture is Matthew 7:1-12.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are I Kings 17, 7-16, II Kings 5:1-15 and Luke 4:21-30, and the sermon is titled “Cliffhanger.”
Music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
The gathering music at 9 a.m. will be presented by Mr. Gail Hinton, who is a former member of Ray Roth and the Country Swingers, a popular band from the Johnstown area. The music will begin at 8:50 a.m. and is sure to get the spirit moving in you!
Pastor Bill Blair continues his Winter Wellness Series at both services with a message for us on “Physical Wellbeing,” with scripture from 1 Thessalonians 5:23-24. Physician assistant Ben Glaser will share information about physical wellness.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos: “Forever Reign,” “What A Beautiful Name,” “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” and “Fullness.” So that you are familiar with and can heartily sing with the music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service, please note that the lineup may be found weekly on Spotify at this link: https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
The remaining messages in Blair’s Winter Wellness series are: Jan. 30, Balance for Wellness; Feb. 6, Emotional Wellness; and Feb. 13, Relational Wellness.
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our winter series: Our Favorite Verses. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “If My People.” Scripture is 2 Chronicles 7:11-22.
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s message is “Jesus Says ... Mix Carefully.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will continue the messages called “The I Am’s of Jesus.” This Sunday the message will be “I Am the Door.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Joshua 22:1-34. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Justification.”
The message for the month of January is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson.
If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Brown bag lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church,125 N. Liberty St., invite the public to their Bible Study group.
Join us as we look closely at the Bible from beginning to end, as we study the need for God’s mercy in the study “Manna and Mercy.” Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m., and join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.
Swiss steak dinner
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its first dinner of 2022 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
This dinner is Swiss steak and is eat-in or takeout. Advance orders are being accepted. Please call the church office between office hours (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday) at (724) 694-8333.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a Pa. Dutch chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Eat in or takeout is available.
Souper Bowl of Caring
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will be celebrating Souper Bowl of Caring on Sunday, Feb. 13.
The church will be collecting food items and monetary donations that day to help support a local food kitchen and food pantry as they provide for those in need. Please come to the 10:45 a.m. worship led by the Rev. John Smaligo and bring your donations to show your support for your favorite Super Bowl team and help those who are less fortunate.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat on Saturday, April 23, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center. For more information please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.