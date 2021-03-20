Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the fifth Sunday of Lent.
Scripture is John 6:16-24, “A Season of Miracles — A Miracle in the Storm.” Jesus’ calming of the wind and wave directly addressed the fears of the disciples.
Donna Kanouff will be preaching.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week five of “Easter from the Backside.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Easter is a Love Story.” Scripture is John 20:1-18.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday, the fifth Sunday in Lent.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 31:31-34 and John 12:20-33.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sunday, which will include a solo by Gail Larsen. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos. Pastor Bill Blair will give the message at both services, “The Anchor of Our Priest,” with scripture from Hebrews 9:11-15; 24-28.
All services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org. Social distancing is observed, and extra masks and hand sanitizer are available. The air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 South Ridge Road, invites everyone to join its indoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, the fifth Sunday of Lent.
The Scripture lesson is from John 12:20-33, “Again & Again, We are Reformed.”
Our service is also offered online. Please contact the church office, (724) 354-2352, for details. The service also is downloaded on the church website following the service.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “The Last Supper: Risking the Loss of Friends,” is based on Luke 22:14-27, John 13:1-16, and 1 Corinthians 11:23-26.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold in-house worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Richard Cassel will lead the worship service. His message is titled “What an Hour of Glory!” Scripture is from Jeremiah 31:31-34 and John 12:20-33.
Everyone is invited to worship with us. We continue to follow masking and distancing guidelines.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church invites the public to join its 11 a.m. Sunday worship service.
The service includes participation by the congregation in music, Communion, prayer and the morning message by Pastor Prewitt Duncan.
Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday services are being planned. The congregation invites the public to join them.
For more details, contact Duncan at (724) 397-9553.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Grit Guys for Lent
The Christian Witness Inc. will present a Grit Guys Bible study, “Ashes to Ashes,” at 7 a.m. during the Fridays of Lent with free coffee in the back dining room of Eat’n Park, Oakland Avenue and Indian Springs Road, White Township.
Men are invited to gather to become better equipped for serving both the risen Lord, and those for whom he died.
A variety of talented teachers will share their insights, with breakfast of choice to follow.
The schedule of speakers is as follows:
• Friday, Kenny Schramko, “Because I live”
• Good Friday, April 2, to be determined
Easter egg hunt
The Great Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, in the courtyard of Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, for children pre-K to fifth grade.
The public is invited.
Good Friday Passion Walk
BLACK LICK — Chapel of Hope, 470 Main St., will hold a Good Friday Passion Walk at 3 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Saylor Park.
There will be a church service and singing. Afterward, the cross will be carried around the park. Everyone is welcome to carry the cross as a remembrance of Jesus’ sacrifice for us. Adaptations have been made so even children can participate.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and followed.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Individual yard sale spaces are available for $10 per 10-by-10 space. Registration and payment are required to secure a yard sale space. There also will be a bake sale, theme basket silent auction, foods to go and church yard sale.
New this year will be food trucks joining us outside.
Call the church at (724) 463-0420 for more information regarding indoor yard sale activities and Marie at (724) 388-2319 for food truck details.