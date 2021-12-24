Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join our congregation as we reflect on the days that have led us into the closing of this year. The joyous times are remembered, and future events are being planned for the congregation’s spiritual benefit.
Communion will be served; prayer requests and praise for answered prayer will be observed; and music and fellowship is an important part of the worship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will bring the morning message.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship and participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday will be a service of lessons and carols.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 11 a.m.
Pastor David Hanna will deliver the sermon titled, “What Child is This?” The nursery is available from 10 a.m. to noon.
Church services are in person, with masks strongly recommended, and livestreamed with details at https://calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8n earme.com/pennsylvania/indiana/christ-episcopal- church/6408255/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with Elders Vonnie Roser and Gerry Gamble at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Isaiah 42:1-9, and the sermon is titled “Wrapping it Up.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Good Tidings of Great JOY: The Fifth Pillar of Joy — Forgiveness,” is based on Colossians 3:12-17.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message for both services is “Making Christmas Last,” with scripture from Matthew 2:13-23.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos: “Good Grace,” “Goodness of God,” “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World.”
On Sunday, Jan. 2, Pastor Will Pinos will speak on the Good Shepherd and then Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will install the new 2022 leaders of Grace Church.
Pastor Bill Blair begins a new sermon series on Jan. 9 that will address wellness in all areas of our lives.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for a service of lessons and carols as we continue to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus. We will read through the Christmas story in several lessons and sing some of our favorite Christmas hymns throughout the service.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s message will focus on Reflections on Christmas carols.
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will bring the message “Looking Forward.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Joshua 10:1-12:24. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “God’s Refining Process.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Orthodox Christmas services
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, three miles west of Clymer off Route 286, will hold the following Nativity (Christmas) services: Carols and vigil service, 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Nativity (Christmas) Eve; and divine liturgy, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Christmas Day — Nativity of Christ.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — Penn Run Church of the Brethren will have a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please note that this is the second Saturday of the month due to the new year holiday.
Please call the church office at 724-463-0420 for more information.