Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We will be worshipping together to meet the needs of the church families, our community and our nation.
Join in praise, in prayer and fellowship, and thanksgiving for God’s love.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise for answered prayer will be observed, and music and fellowship continues.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship and participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Hebrews 10:11-14, 19-25 and Mark 13:1-8.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8nearme.com/pennsylvania/indiana/christ-episcopal-church/6408255/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 1, Deuteronomy 26:1-11, and the sermon is titled “An Attitude of Gratitude.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m.
The Clara Henderson Mission group meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and will begin a new devotional, “The Women of Easter” by Liz Curtis Higgs.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “The Barren Season,” is based on 1 Samuel 1:4-20.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his sermon series, “The Tremendous Trios,” with his message “Paul, Barnabas, and John Mark” and scripture from Acts 15:30-40.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir will sing “We are Called,” and the Agape Bells will play “It Is Well with My Soul.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos, and the set list is “Relentless,” “Rattle!,” “King Of My Heart” and “House of Miracles.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There are two new Sunday School series for the kids at 10:10 a.m. They are Route 66 for third through fifth grades and Bible-’n-Life for Pre-K to second grade.
Adult Sunday School classes meet between services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
All are welcome to attend our Thanksgiving service, which will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Anxiety vs. Cheer.”
Scripture is Proverbs 12:25-28.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice will deliver the sermon titled “I want to believe in God, but ... Christians are intolerant.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Masters and Servants.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Joshua 2:1-24. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Light at the End.”
The revival messages preached in October will be posted to Facebook during November on the “John Traxler” page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Harvest Home Sunday/veterans’ blessing
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., and Pastor John Smaligo invite the public this Sunday to Harvest Home Sunday. Nonperishable food items will be collected and blessed for the church’s food pantry. Hebron will hold a food distribution on Dec. 11 for those registered families in need. Donations are always welcomed.
Also this Sunday, Smaligo will be offering a special blessing to our veterans in observance of Nov. 11. The church congregation extends an invitation to all members past and present of our armed forces to join them. Worship begins at 10:45 a.m.
Children’s/Adult Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125N Liberty St., continues to hold its online children’s Sunday School.
This class is posted by the Rev. John Smaligo each Sunday morning and can be watched any time after 9 a.m. Be prepared for some wonderful songs with Charlotte Robertson the last Sunday of each month. This can be viewed on the Hebron Lutheran Church Facebook page. You do not need to be a child to appreciate the weekly lesson. Please join us.
In addition, the Adult Sunday School class meets at Hebron each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The focus is a video series “The Chosen.” Digging deeper into the back stories and context of the people and events of the gospels, Season 1 introduces Simon Peter, Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene, Matthew and Jesus in a way never before seen on film. We hope to see you there.
Blood drive
BLAIRSVILLE — Connect Church of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is hosting a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in Helman Hall of Blairsville First UMC, 50 Walnut St.
Donors can register by going to www.AmericanRedCross.org and selecting the Connect Church location using ZIP code 15717.
Free parking is available in the church lot and donors should enter through the back door of the church.
Zion’s November Drive-Thru
On the third Saturday of each month, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry operates on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed to Indiana County residents only. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
Food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20. Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks are to be worn for the safety of all.
Changes may be afoot for Food Pantry distribution in the new year. Any alteration in procedures will be announced in the Gazette.
Online Thanksgiving service
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church will offer a brief Thanksgiving service on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
This will be online only with worship led by Pastor John Smaligo. The service will remain on the church’s Facebook page to be viewed at your convenience. The bulletin for this brief service will be distributed at the conclusion of worship on Nov. 21 and also will be placed in the bulletin box on the railing outside the main entrance into the church.
The church encourages you to take the opportunity to give thanks from home by viewing this service with those who may gather with you for Thanksgiving.
Hymn sing
COMMODORE — The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 at East Mahoning Baptist Church, 4988 Purchase Line Road.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
Grit Guys Advent sessions
The Christian Witness, with its media ministries on radio station WDAD and on FM radio at WMUG-FM, has in recent years sponsored a gathering for men in the greater Indiana area. These sessions are scheduled for both Lent and for Advent, and feather local leaders as the speakers.
The Grit Guys meetings for this upcoming Advent season will begin Friday, Nov. 26 (adjoining the first Sunday of Advent), and will continue every Friday in December, including Friday morning, Dec. 24.
All men of the greater Indiana community are invited to attend these important sessions, to be held in the back dining room of Eat’n Park in White Township.
Participants will be greeted with a free cup of coffee at 7 a.m. and the program will unfold at 7:15 a.m. There will be a different speaker each of the five Fridays, who will address the general topic “Getting to know you … better!”
By 8 a.m. all men in attendance will be dismissed, either to go to their place of employment, or to remain in the restaurant for a “Dutch-Treat” breakfast of choice.
J.D. Varner is serving as the arranger for these meetings.
Speakers are Dr. Richard Carter on Nov. 26, Pastor Howard Greenfield on Dec. 3, Ben Glaser on Dec. 10, Kenny Schramko on Dec. 17, and closing out the series will be Jim Geiko on Dec. 24.
Reservations are not necessary; come and bring a friend.
Advent study on Dickens
BLAIRSVILLE — A midweek Advent study on Dickens is coming to Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
The Advent Bible study of “A Christmas Carol” will be at 7 p.m. the four Wednesdays of Advent: Dec. 1 , 8, 15 and the 22.
If you have your book, dig it out, read “A Christmas Carol,” watch some of the movies. Join us, there may be Christmas pudding at the end.
White Gift Service
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church extend an invitation to join them Dec. 12 at 10:45 a.m. for their special White Gift Service.
The church choir will be performing during this program. All are invited to join us this day. Also, Christmas Eve service will be held at 10 p.m. on Dec. 24. More details will follow for the church’s December services.
Cookies by the Mile
HOMER CITY — St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., will hold its cookie sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, in the church social hall, while supplies last.
Many varieties will be available for mix and match. There is a 6-dozen limit.
No early birds. Please bring your own containers.
Those in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For more information, call (724) 726-5120.