Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We will be worshipping together to meet the needs of the church families, our community and our nation. Join in praise, in prayer and fellowship, and thanksgiving for God’s love. Remembering those who have given their all in the service to their country, and for those who continue to do so.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise for answered prayer will be observed, and music and fellowship continues.
Fall activities are being planned.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship and participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday. Communion will be served.
Scriptures are Revelation 1:4-8 and John 18:33-37.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
There will be a Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Wednesday in-person, masked and social distanced.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8 nearme.com/pennsylvania/indiana/christ-episcopal- church/6408255/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. on Christ the King Sunday.
Communion will be served.
The Clara Henderson Mission group will reflect on the Thank offering and mission projects.
Scripture verses on wisdom is from Proverbs and Revelation 1:1-8, and the sermon is titled “Majesty.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “He who was, who is, and who forever wilt be,” is based on Revelation 1:4b-8.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Will Pinos will continue the sermon series, “The Tremendous Trios,” with his message “Paul, Euodia, and Syntyche,” and scripture from Philippians 4:1-13.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir will sing “We are Called,” and the Quartet will sing “Entertain the Angels.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons, and the set list is “10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord),” “Holy Water,” “Great Are You Lord” and “Revelation Song.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There are two new Sunday School series for the kids at 10:10 a.m. They are Route 66 for third through fifth grades and Bible-’n-Life for Pre-K to second grade.
Adult and Youth Sunday School Classes meet between services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
All are welcome to attend our Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Sunday. Traditional Music Sunday is at 9 a.m. Dec. 12. The Longest Night service will be held on at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. On Christmas Eve, contemporary services will be held at 3 and 5 p.m. and traditional services at 7 and 9 p.m.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our final week of our fall series, Our Favorite Verses. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Entertaining Angels.”
Scripture is Hebrews 13:1-6.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s service will feature guest speaker Braden Schrecengost.
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Pausing to Give Thanks.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Joshua 3:1-4:24. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Praise to The Lord.”
The revival messages preached in October will be posted to Facebook at a later time due to technical difficulties.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
A time to pray
Prayer is the subject this month at Bible Baptist Church as Thanksgiving Day approaches.
Many people want to pray, but feel they do not really know how. The title of the message by Pastor McCaulley this Sunday is “Teach Us To Pray.” The message will be based on the teaching of Jesus on the subject of prayer.
The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township. A welcome awaits, and the public is invited to join in fellowship and worship. The Bible is always the focus of every service.
For information about the church, call (724) 349-3557.
Thanksgiving concert
CHERRY TREE — Dawn Lingafelt of New Dawn Ministries will be in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Calvary Evangelical Church, 2922 Sylvis Road.
Music has been a part of Lingafelt’s life from a young age and she loves to use her voice for the Lord. Before her solo ministry, she traveled and sang with her family, and served on a worship team and various ensembles.
The congregation invites the public to join them for an inspiring evening together. A free will offering will be taken.
Online Thanksgiving service
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church will offer a brief Thanksgiving service on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
This will be online only with worship led by Pastor John Smaligo. The service will remain on the church’s Facebook page to be viewed at your convenience. The bulletin for this brief service will be distributed at the conclusion of worship on Sunday and also will be placed in the bulletin box on the railing outside the main entrance into the church.
The church encourages you to take the opportunity to give thanks from home by viewing this service with those who may gather with you for Thanksgiving.
Grit Guys Advent sessions
The Christian Witness, with its media ministries on radio station WDAD and on FM radio at WMUG-FM, has in recent years sponsored a gathering for men in the greater Indiana area. These sessions are scheduled for both Lent and for Advent, and feather local leaders as the speakers.
The Grit Guys meetings for this upcoming Advent season will begin Friday, Nov. 26 (adjoining the first Sunday of Advent), and will continue every Friday in December, including Friday morning, Dec. 24.
All men of the greater Indiana community are invited to attend these important sessions, to be held in the back dining room of Eat’n Park in White Township.
Participants will be greeted with a free cup of coffee at 7 a.m. and the program will unfold at 7:15 a.m. There will be a different speaker each of the five Fridays, who will address the general topic “Getting to know you … better!”
By 8 a.m. all men in attendance will be dismissed, either to go to their place of employment, or to remain in the restaurant for a “Dutch-Treat” breakfast of choice.
J.D. Varner is serving as the arranger for these meetings.
Speakers are Dr. Richard Carter on Nov. 26, Pastor Howard Greenfield on Dec. 3, Ben Glaser on Dec. 10, Kenny Schramko on Dec. 17, and closing out the series will be Jim Geiko on Dec. 24.
Reservations are not necessary; come and bring a friend.
Chicken and waffle buffet
PENN RUN — Penn Run Church of the Brethren will have a Pa. Dutch chicken and waffle buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu consists of chicken in gravy, waffles, mashed potatoes, noodles, vegetables, coleslaw, cauliflower/broccoli salad, desserts and drinks.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Soup is back at Zion Lutheran
Soup lovers who miss Zion Lutheran Church’s popular soup luncheons will now have a chance to savor some of the soups — at home.
Three kinds of frozen carry-out soup, including a vegetarian selection, will be available at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Choices include quarts of winter chili, Tuscan chicken soup and carrot and sweet potato soup (vegetarian).
Those picking up soup are asked to access the church through the Church Street glass door, where additional information will be posted.
Zion Lutheran is located at Sixth and Church streets.