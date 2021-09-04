Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are James 2:1-17 and Mark 7:24-37.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion at 8 a.m. Sunday and an outside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Eagle’s Nest in White Township Recreation Center.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with Elder Kyle Rishell at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Job 1 and Matthew 4:1-11, and the sermon is titled “Words of Life.”
Communion will be conducted. Special music will be provided by Lily Carone.
You may also tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot. All are welcome.
Sunday School resumes at 9:45 a.m. with a study on Exodus 15, “Moses and Miriam praise God.”
On Sunday Sept. 12, the Rev. Larry Armstrong will lead worship. He served the Crete Church in the 1980s. He and Liz are retired and living in Latrobe.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Life’s Healing Choices: Repairing Relationships — The Relationship Choice: Part 2,” is based on Matthew 5:9.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Making Disciples.” His message this week is, “Our Cost,” with scripture from Luke 14:25-33.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, Megan Larko will provide the special music. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will. The worship set list is “The Father’s House,” “We Believe,” “House of Miracles” and “Holy Spirit.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
We invite you to join one of two Adult Sunday School classes that meet between the worship services at 10:10 a.m. The Live Wire class meets in Room 102 and the Journey Class meets in Room 208.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold its regular worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Donna Kanyan will lead worship. Her message is titled, “The Problem with Guilt.” Scripture is from Romans 8:31-39.
Everyone is invited to worship the Lord with us.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures is Isaiah 41:19, “FEAR LESS.” Guest speaker is Glenda Mears.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us as we begin our fall series: “Our Favorite Verses.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message entitled, “On Wings Like Eagles.”
Scripture is Isaiah 40:27-31. Communion will be served.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m. A church picnic will be held at Blue Spruce Park.
Pastor Kathy Nice begins the September sermon series with “Baggage — Bitterness and Anger can become Freedom and Peace.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Before and After.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Chapters 17 and 18. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “The Eyes of The Lord.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, in the Grace United Methodist Church Welcome Center.
The presenter will be Loren Stephenson, a certified yoga instructor from Pittsburgh’s Amazing Yoga Studio.
No matter what we endure in life, she strongly believes the practice of yoga can positively help the development of the mind, body and soul. All participants will have the opportunity to learn chair yoga.
Grace United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking behind the church.) For more information please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535 ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Drive-thru food distribution
For the past five months, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry has operated on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed only to Indiana County residents on the third Saturday of each month. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
This month, food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18. Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks are to be worn for the safety of all.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart.
Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.