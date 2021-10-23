Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We will be worshipping together to meet the needs of the church families, our community and our nation. Join us as we season our lives for our daily activities.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise, music and fellowship time will be observed.
Fall activities are being planned.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship, and for participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.face book.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are from Job, and the sermon is titled “Tell Me Why.”
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group meets at noon. With Halloween coming up, the theme is “Monsters of the Bible.”
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his sermon series, “The Tremendous Trios.” His message this week is “His message this week is “Kings David, Solomon, and Rehoboam,” with scripture from 1 Kings 11:1-13.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir will sing “Jesus Is the Living Stone.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and the set list is “Only King Forever,” “King of Kings,” “No Longer Slaves” and “Holy Water.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Adult Sunday School classes meet between services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Love — The Tie That Binds,” with scripture from Colossians 3:12-17. Pastor Jackie Greene will be preaching.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Guest speaker Glenda Mears will deliver a lesson titled “What Were You Expecting.”
Scripture is Psalm 5:3.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice will deliver the sermon titled “I want to believe in God, but ... I just want to have fun.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Pastor John Traxler is preaching revival messages in the 10 a.m. hour during the month of October. These will be posted to Facebook on the “John Traxler” page. This week’s revival message is titled “A Prayer For Revival.”
Worship is at 11 a.m. Traxler will give the message “Following as Dear Children.”
There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Great Plans, But A Great Promise.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Series on Holy spirit continues
The study on the Doctrine of the Holy Spirit will continue this Sunday, with the subject being “The Holy Spirit in the Life of the Christian.”
Having demonstrated the Deity of the Holy Spirit, and the ministry in both the Old and New Testaments, the work of the Holy Spirit takes on a very personal ministry, in and through individual Christians. Included will be such terms as The Indwelling, The Baptism, and the Filling of the Holy Spirit.
The pastor invites the public to come and share in this vital Bible-based study at Bible Baptist Church. The messages will be available on Facebook through “James McCaulley.”
Apple dumpling sale
HOMER CITY — Hope Lutheran Church, 35 Ridge Ave., is holding an apple dumpling sale.
Order by Sunday by calling (724) 479-9431.
Pickup times are 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 3.
Proceeds benefit local and global ministries and relief agencies.
Hymn sing
NANTY GLO — The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Cardiff Road Church of God, 1060 Cardiff Road.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
Trumpet performance
Chiz Rider will be presenting a trumpet concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Graystone Church.
Rider is from the State College area and will play music to delight and entertain people of all ages. This concert is sponsored by the PEP group of the Graystone Church. Come for an enjoyable time of music and fellowship.
Free clothing fair
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold its last free clothing fair for the year from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Lots of good, gently used fall and winter clothing in many sizes will be available. Bring a friend and shop for your whole family. Everything is FREE.
Trunk or Treat
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting our annual Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The kids will go from car to car in the church parking lot, located on the corner of Route 217 and North Ligonier Street, to collect candy. The top 3 Best Decorated Trunks win a prize.
Hot dogs, mac and cheese and hot chocolate will be served in the social hall. There will be candy, games and prizes. All are invited to this free event.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 694-8333.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church will hold a Trunk or Treat for children from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the church parking lot located at 182 S. Ridge Road.
Reformation Sunday
BLAIRSVILLE — On Oct. 31, Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be celebrating the Festival of the Reformation, a day of celebration of the freedom we have in Jesus Christ and the birth of that church that we have come to know and love.
Along with the Rev. John Smaligo, we will be welcoming the Rev. Kurt Kusserow, bishop of our Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod, to the 10:45 a.m. worship.
Children’s/Adult Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125N Liberty St., continues to hold its online children’s Sunday School.
This class is posted by the Rev. John Smaligo each Sunday morning and can be watched any time after 9 a.m. Be prepared for some wonderful songs with Charlotte Robertson the last Sunday of each month. This can be viewed on the Hebron Lutheran Church Facebook page. You do not need to be a child to appreciate the weekly lesson. Please join us.
In addition, the Adult Sunday School class meets at Hebron each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The focus is a video series “The Chosen.” Digging deeper into the back stories and context of the people and events of the gospels, Season 1 introduces Simon Peter, Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene, Matthew and Jesus in a way never before seen on film. We hope to see you there.
Italian dinner
CORAL — Our Lady of the Assumption Parish will be having an Italian dinner from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Coral site.
The take-out dinner includes stuffed shells, hot sausage, meatballs, salad, roll and dessert. For more information, call the parish at (724) 479-9542.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Eat in or take out will be available and we will follow all CDC guidelines. For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Christmas craft fair
COMMODORE — Purchase Line United Methodist Church is having its Christmas craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13.
Vendor applications will be accepted from craft and home vendors until Nov. 6. Contact Rose Lydick at (724) 254-9376 or PLUM Church at (724) 254-1350.
Applications are available online at plumchurch.com.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.