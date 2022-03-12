Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join us in worship and fellowship. Every day has a lot of maybes and uncertainties in it. Church responsibility is losing its importance. But to live the best life possible we need to develop a feeling of personal responsibility toward our church.
Return to what worked in the past: Align yourself with biblical believers.
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship are important parts of the worship service.
Become a partner with us for increasing God’s outreach.
The morning message will be delivered by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Genesis 15:1-12, 17-18 and Philippians 3:17-4:1.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join this second Sunday of Lent worship at 11 a.m. at 695 School St., Indiana.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Lost & Found: Nibbling Away,” based on Luke 15:1-7. There will be music from the organ and Chancel choir. The handbell choir will play “This is My Father’s World” arranged by director Sam Odom.
Nursery service is available during the service. Services are in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Fierce Love.” Scripture focus will be Luke 13:31-35.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship on the second Sunday in Lent at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 77:1-15 and Luke 9:51-62, and the sermon is titled “On the Road to Jerusalem — No Turning Back.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
The choir, youth group and confirmation class will meet after worship.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Drawing Near the Cross: Grace,” is based on Ephesians 2:1-10.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair concludes his series on Answered Prayer with a message on “How to Pray for God’s Special Work,” with scripture from Acts 13:1-3. At both services, the pastors will commission the 15-member Mission Team going to Mexico to help the Caring Hearts Ministry and give donated clothing, shoes, socks, hats and more than 600 personal hygiene items to those in need. Many people will be blessed!
The gathering music for the 9 a.m. traditional service will be played by Betty McCoy on the piano, and the choir anthem will be “The Lord’s Prayer.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “Hosanna (Praise Is Rising),” “Only King Forever,” “Open the Eyes of My Heart” and “What a Beautiful Name.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
On March 20, Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will give the message, “Prayer in the Quiet of the Night.” Pastor Bill Blair’s upcoming Lenten messages are: March 27, “Welcome Home”; April 3, “Being Great in God’s Eyes”; and April 10 is Palm Sunday.
Grace Church will present an Easter musical, “Why Can’t They See?”, on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, both at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. An Easter sunrise service will be held at Blue Spruce Park at 7 a.m., and Easter services will be held in the sanctuary at 9 and 11 a.m.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Unstoppable Life,” based on Psalm 133 and John 10:10.
Pastor Bob Santos will be preaching.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
The message for this Sunday is “He Chose to Forgive Us.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler continues the series of messages called “Precious Time With Jesus in The Upper Room.” Sunday’s message will be “Conversation After Supper.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalm 40. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “The Best Counselor.”
The message for the month of March will be posted soon on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Hymn sing
PENN RUN — The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Maple Grove Church of God,
Laurel Run Road. Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Room 101 of Grace United Methodist Church.
The group will continue with mindfulness and meditation.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church Streets, Indiana. Parking is available behind the church. For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Please contact Rich at (724) 694-9528 to reserve your seat.
Perspectives on the Cross
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, will continue Lent services every Wednesday, March 16 through April 6.
Services of evening prayer will focus our attention on the cross in preparation for Holy Week and Easter.
Each week, there will be prayers, scripture readings, hymns, music from our choral scholars, two members of the congregation sharing brief meditations on what the cross means to them, and Holy Communion.
These worship services will begin at 7 p.m. weekly. Plan to join Calvary Presbyterian Church for these meaningful times of preparation.
Midweek Lenten online services
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo of Hebron Lutheran Church will be posting midweek Lenten services on Wednesdays on the church’s Facebook page.
Services may be viewed beginning at 6 p.m. for the following dates: March 16: Service of Healing — Smaligo will be joined by the Rev. Sara Lee Faulkner; March 23: Scriptural Stations of the Cross; March 30: Taize service; and April 6: Service of prayer and service.
Midweek Lenten study
BLAIRSVILLE — During Lent, a Bible Study group will meet each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
Susan O’Shaughnessy will lead a study titled “The World According to Mr. Rogers.” Dates and topics are as follows: March 16, The Courage to be Yourself, “Jesus — being God’s Son”; March 23, Understand Love, “1 Corinthians 13 — Love is …”; March 30, The Challenges of Inner Discipline, “Jesus teaches discipline”; April 6, Important Things to Remember.
All are welcome to participate. If interested in attending, please call the church office at (724) 459-8920 or you may sign up at the church.
The Brown Bag Lunch Bible study, led by the Rev. John Smaligo, will not be meeting during Lent. This study group will resume April 20.
Lenten services
Midweek Lenten services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 6 at Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana.
Lenten series
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, is having a special Lenten series on Wednesday evenings.
From 7 to 7:30 p.m., a contemplative service with a thought-provoking skit and Taize music will help us focus more on our Savior.
Wednesday’s message is “Games People Play: Hide ’n Seek.”
The church also will have a Lenten Bible Study following Max Lucado’s He Chose the Nails on Mondays at 3 p.m. through Lent.
All are welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required for those vaccinated.
Grit Guys meetings
The Grit Guys (a follow-up to Promise Keepers) will establish once again a series of Grit Guy meetings during Lent.
These fellowship breakfast meetings will be held at 7 a.m. in the back dining room of the Indiana Eat’n Park restaurant during Fridays in Lent.
Friday’s presenter will be Jerry Richardson, now retired as the deputy director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development. He also produces and hosts a radio program titled “Understanding the Word of the Kingdom” on WMUG-FM. A longtime advocate for discipleship, Richardson also is active in two weekly community Bible study groups.
J.D. Varner, Randy Degenkolb and Pastor Tom Spiker serve as the Steering Committee for this 2022 Grit Guys meetings for men for Lent.
All men, regardless of church affiliation (or lack thereof) are encouraged to participate
The meetings will be followed by a Dutch-treat breakfast of choice.
Ladies Lunch canceled
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will not be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch in March or April due to the Derry Area Lenten luncheons and Holy Week. We hope to see you in May.
Zion Food Pantry distribution
Zion Lutheran Church’s next Food Pantry distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 19 inside the church at Sixth and Church streets.
On the third Saturday of each month, each Food Pantry family receives a three-bag quantity of food. Participants enter through the glass doors on the Church Street side.
After making their way downstairs to the social hall and obtaining their food, they exit through the red wooden door near the corner of Church and Sixth streets.
No registration is required, but masks should be worn.
Round and square dance
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, invites everyone to an evening of round and square dancing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in the church social hall.
Come and enjoy the fun and fellowship. Invite your family and friends. Kitchen will be open, serving sandwiches, snacks, cold drinks and pie.
It will be a fun night you won’t want to miss.
Craft and vendor show
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Crafters and vendors are still being accepted.
Contact (724) 694-8333 for more information.
Following the vendor show, the church will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. in the social hall.
This will be an eat-in or take-out dinner. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, roll and cake.
You may call the church office to reserve a dinner now at (724) 694-8333.
You are Beautiful event
A You are Beautiful event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Join other girls and women for an inspiring, motivating and uplifting morning to nurture your relationship to become all that God has created you to be.
Jennifer Cadamore is a follower of Christ, Bible teacher, conference speaker, author and wife and mother of three sons.
She has published “You are Beautiful Devotions to Help You Understand Your Worth and Purpose” and “Worth Every Second: Developing Perseverance in Our Faith.”
She has social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, and is a featured speaker on the Christian Women Speakers website.
Registration fee is $20. A light breakfast and satisfying lunch will be provided. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/womenevent2022.
For more information, call (724) 354-2352.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat on Saturday, April 23, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
For more information please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.