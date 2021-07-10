Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Ephesians 1:3-14 and Mark 6:14-29.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 24, 2 Samuel 6:19 and Ephesians 1:3-14, and the sermon is titled “The Dance of the Spirit.” Special music will be provided by Linda Lloyd.
The worship service can be heard on FM 88.3 from your vehicle in the church parking lot.
All are welcome to attend or tune in to the worship service on FM 88.3 from the Crete parking lot.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Jackie Greene will present this week’s sermon, “What Does God Require?,” based on Micah 6:8 and Psalm 33:5.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sunday with special music by the quartet of Audra and Debra Moore, Bob Penrose and Bill Taylor. A contemporary service will be held at 11 a.m. with worship music led by Pastor Will Pinos.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the series, “The Path.” The sermon title is “Making a Course Correction” with scripture from Proverbs 1:2-4.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Blue Spruce Park.
Bring food, bring your voice; a hymn sing with other churches will take place after lunch at 1 p.m.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week seven of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The Alabaster Jar.” Scripture is Luke 7:36-50.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing her sermon series on revisiting our favorite childhood Bible stories. Sunday’s sermon focuses on Noah and the Ark.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Wisdom in Witnessing.” Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Chs. 8:1-10:11.
There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Becoming a Child.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Hymn sing
The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Chickaree Union Church, 476 Whitetail Road (Route 22), Johnstown.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
COURAGE and Cancer is a support group for those living with cancer; whether you are fighting cancer yourself or are a caregiver, this group is for you. If you are a survivor and would like to be encouraging to others, we welcome your story.
COURAGE and Cancer will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking is located behind the church.) For more information please call Kathy (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie (724) 388-3929.
The goal of the group is to encourage, listen to and support people at any stage of a cancer journey. We have different topics monthly with special speakers and light refreshments to enjoy.
Christmas comes to Zion
The congregation of Indiana’s Zion Lutheran Church couldn’t gather to celebrate Advent and Christmas in 2020. Now it’s making up for it, and everyone is invited to join in.
A midweek service, The Gifts of Advent, started in June on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and continues through July 21. On Sunday, July 25, Zion will celebrate Christmas in July at 9:30 a.m. with a traditional service.
Special music will begin at 9:15. Yuletide decorations will bedeck the air-conditioned church.
All members of the community are welcome to participate in both the Gifts of Advent and Christmas in July.
Zion’s usual 5:30 p.m. service will not take place on Saturday, July 24.
Courtyard carnival
A courtyard carnival is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 at Grace United Methodist Church, Indiana.
There will be great food, family fun and free entertainment.
Blue Mass
SEWARD — Holy Family Parish, 425 Bridge St., will hold a Blue Mass honoring all first responders at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
The Mass is a chance for the community to show its gratitude for all that first responders do, and to pray for their ongoing safety and protection. The prayers are not exclusively for those from any particular religious denomination, but are for all who serve the region in any first-response capacity.
There will be a blessing of first-response vehicles and emergency response equipment immediately following the Mass.
K-9 officers also are welcome to attend the event for a special blessing invoking the protection and guidance of St. Francis of Assisi; their service is deeply appreciated, as is the work that the humans who work with them do.
This time of prayer also is an opportunity for the community to recall the bravery and service of those who assisted in any way when the Johnstown Flood of July 19-20, 1977, struck the region. In a special way we will remember in prayer those who lost their lives in the flood and in the previous floods of the region. We also will remember their loved ones who suffered any loss in these tragedies.
For more information, call (814) 446-5759 or visit www.holyfamilyseward.org.
Vacation Bible School
CHERRY TREE — Kinport Assembly of God will hold “A Space Odyssey VBS” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Every evening there will be snacks, games and crafts, as well as a time to gather for a fun skit and engaging message. There will be a fun picnic Friday night for children and parents to close the experience.
There is no cost for this event and children who are Pre-K (potty trained) through fifth grade (graduating from or going into) are welcome to attend.
o o o
Calvary Bible Church will have Vacation Bible School at the church, located between East Run and Rochester Mills at 2712 Pine Vale Road, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
The theme will be “Pioneering on Life’s Trail.” There will Bible lessons, songs, crafts, snacks and a missionary adventure story.
Call (814) 743-5448 or (724) 286-9684 for more information and to register. Rewards will be given to those who register before Monday and are in attendance Monday night.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Victory Baptist Church, 139 E. Wiley St., will hold Vacation Bible School from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
It is open to children age 4 to high school seniors. There is no cost to attend. There will be horseback rides, snacks, puppets and so much more.
For more information, call (724) 479-3494.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold “Journey to Freedom” Vacation Bible School from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
The event is for children age 4 to high school seniors.
For more information, visit Marion Center First United Methodist Church on Facebook.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church will hold “Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. July 19 to 23, with a final program at 7 p.m. Friday, July 23.
It is open to children age 3 through grade 12. All are invited.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is hosting Vacation Bible School for the communities of Black Lick, Blairsville and the surrounding area.
The knights of the North Castle are being called from all the corners of our community to attend this year’s Vacation Bible School from 6 to 7:45 p.m. July 19 to 23 at Blairsville First United Methodist Church, 50 Walnut St.
Sparky the ice dragon and his friends will welcome us to a great adventure as we learn about the brave three knights who faced the fire, a young knight who fought a giant, Knight Paul’s great escape from prison, and we will hear about the greatest knight of all, Jesus.
Please send out the messengers to spread word that we are excited to reopen the church for your children to have fun and learn about Jesus.
Our steed (van) will be running from Black Lick Church to Blairsville if anyone needs a ride.
To register or to sign up for the van, please call the parish office at (724) 459-6155 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To help, call Pastor Dawn Krishart at (814) 590-2317.
o o o
PLUMVILLE — Plumville Presbyterian Church will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School, “Jesus Loves You,” from 10 a.m. to noon July 31, with a program at 11:40.
Lunch will be provided for the whole family immediately following.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School, “Knight’s Round Table,” from Aug. 2 to 6 for grades pre-K to fifth grade (completed).
The event is free and all are welcome.
Registration is open for children and volunteers at www.in dianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs/.
Pastor installation
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invites the public to join in worship July 25 in this time of commitment, joy and celebration as the Rev. John M. Smaligo is installed as the church’s called pastor.
The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Kara Probst, dean of Conference 4 of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Synod, performing the installation, and the Rev. Sara Lee-Faulkner, former assistant to the bishop and interim pastor of Holy Trinity Luthern Church, Irwin, will be preaching.
All are welcome to join this special service.