Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We will be worshipping together to meet the needs of the church families, our community and our nation. Join in praise, in prayer and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise for answered prayer will be observed, and music and fellowship continues.
Fall activities are being planned.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship and participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8nearme.com/pennsylvania/indiana/christ-episcopal-church/6408255/.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Hebrews 11:1-19, 29-12:2, and the sermon is titled “Lions, Fire and Sword — oh my! Heroes, Reformers and Saints — Hurray!”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone, Caite Boston and Flora Isenberg.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group meets at noon.
The Clara Henderson Mission group is making chicken noodle soup and chili. Order by Sunday, Nov. 7, for pick-up on Nov. 14. Large pumpkin rolls also are available. Order by Nov. 7 for pick-up on Nov. 21. For more information, call (724) 464-3031.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Viva la Revolution!,” is based on Deuteronomy 6:1-9 and Mark 12:28-34.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his sermon series, “The Tremendous Trios.” His message this week is “Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego,” with scripture from Daniel 3:1, 7-18.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir will sing “His Grace Will Lead Us Through.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos, and the set list is “Hosanna (Praise is Rising),” “Trust In You,” “As You Find Me,” “The Stand” and “It Is So.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Adult Sunday School classes meet between services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
All are welcome to attend our Thanksgiving service, which will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “The Power of Grace,” with scripture from Genesis 4:1-7 and Romans 5:15-21. Pastor Bob Santos will be preaching.
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our fall series: Our Favorite Verses. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The Peace of Christ.”
Scripture is John 14:25-31.
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice will deliver the sermon titled “I want to believe in God, but ... I don’t need the church.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Pastor John Traxler is preaching revival messages in the 10 a.m. hour during the month of October. These will be posted to Facebook on the “John Traxler” page. This week’s revival message is titled “A Missed Revival.”
Worship is at 11 a.m. Traxler will give the message “A Beautiful Picture.”
There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “God Reveals Himself.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Proclaim in concert
Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church will be hosting Proclaim, a men’s quartet from Allegheny Wesleyan College in Salem, Ohio, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The quartet will be presenting a service of traditional music and representing the college. The church is located at the corner of 12th and Church Streets in Indiana. Contact Pastor Ben Blowers for more information at (724) 463-0475.
Pearce Sisters to perform
The Pearce Sisters — Ellen Sorce, Luella Caruso and Marcella Capitosti — will be presenting an evening of heartwarming and spiritually inspired gospel music at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ Bible Fellowship Church, 178 Old Highway 119 South in Indiana.
The event is sponsored by the Fellowship Alive group of churches. The public is cordially invited to the service and also the time of snacks and fellowship that follows. A freewill offering will be received.
Please call (724) 465-2997 or (724) 422-1762 for questions or directions.
Series on Holy Spirit continues
The series of messages on the doctrine of the Holy Spirit will continue at 11 a.m. Sunday at Bible Baptist Church.
The subject of the message this week is “The Filling of the Holy Spirit.” Last week Pastor McCaulley shared both the Indwelling, and the Baptism of the Holy Spirit.
This week the distinction of the work of the Holy Spirit in the life of the believer will be the focus. The public is invited to attend and share in fellowship and worship.
The message is available on Facebook each week through James McCaulley, along with a daily devotional each week day. The church is also involved, again this year, in Operation Christmas Child. Packing a shoe box for needy children is encouraged, and we still have a few boxes.
Bible Baptist Church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Indiana, and can be reached at (724) 349-3557 for more information.
Trunk or Treat
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting our annual Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The kids will go from car to car in the church parking lot, located on the corner of Route 217 and North Ligonier Street, to collect candy. The top 3 Best Decorated Trunks win a prize.
Hot dogs, mac and cheese and hot chocolate will be served in the social hall. There will be candy, games and prizes. All are invited to this free event.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 694-8333.
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church will hold a Trunk or Treat for children from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot located at 182 S. Ridge Road.
“Jesus loves the children, and so do we.”
Reformation Sunday
BLAIRSVILLE — On Sunday, Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be celebrating the Festival of the Reformation, a day of celebration of the freedom we have in Jesus Christ and the birth of that church that we have come to know and love.
Along with the Rev. John Smaligo, we will be welcoming the Rev. Kurt Kusserow, bishop of our Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod, to the 10:45 a.m. worship. Please join us as we gather together as a body who celebrates our life in Christ.
Italian dinner
CORAL — Our Lady of the Assumption Parish will be having an Italian dinner from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Coral site.
The take-out dinner includes stuffed shells, hot sausage, meatballs, salad, roll and dessert. For more information, call the parish at (724) 479-9542.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Eat in or take out will be available and we will follow all CDC guidelines. For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Christmas craft fair
COMMODORE — Purchase Line United Methodist Church is having its Christmas craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13.
Vendor applications will be accepted from craft and home vendors until Nov. 6. Contact Rose Lydick at (724) 254-9376 or PLUM Church at (724) 254-1350.
Applications are available online at plumchurch.com.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.
Blood drive
BLAIRSVILLE — Connect Church of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is hosting a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in Helman Hall of Blairsville First UMC, 50 Walnut St.
Donors can register by going to www.AmericanRedCross.org and selecting the Connect Church location using ZIP code 15717.
Free parking is available in the church lot and donors should enter through the back door of the church.
Zion’s November Drive-Thru
On the third Saturday of each month, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry operates on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed to Indiana County residents only. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
Food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20. Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks are to be worn for the safety of all.
Changes may be afoot for Food Pantry distribution in the new year. Any alteration in procedures will be announced in the Gazette.
Cookies by the Mile
HOMER CITY — St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., will hold its cookie sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, in the church social hall, while supplies last.
Many varieties will be available for mix and match. There is a 6-dozen limit.
No early birds. Please bring your own containers.
Those in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For more information, call (724) 726-5120.