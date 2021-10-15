Family Promise of Indiana County was not able to hold the annual life-size Monopoly fundraiser this year due to COVID-19, but organizers are very appreciative of the community support received, including from two-time champions Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, right here in Indiana. From left, Anna Frank, Family Promise board president, presented the trophy to Thomas Moreau, Kathy Steffee and Wayne Obitz. The Monopoly fundraiser will be back Oct. 2, 2022.
