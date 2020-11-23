The Share Your Blessings community dinner will return for a third year on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coral-Graceton Fire Hall.
This Thanksgiving Day event is free and open to anyone, especially those in need.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, curbside pickup and contact-free delivery will be available and are encouraged.
Volunteers and fire hall staff will observe CDC guidelines.
The meal includes a traditional Thanksgiving spread with all of the trimmings: turkey, potatoes, stuffing, side dishes and desserts.
Thanks to generous donations from local businesses and individuals, the Share Your Blessings organizers look to serve several hundred meals this year.
“This year has been hard on everyone,” said Julie Flowers, one of the event’s co-organizers. “We started this dinner to help people in need — not just financially, but also those in need of companionship. The pandemic has made both of those things tougher for many, so we hope that a free holiday meal can help bring some much needed joy.”
If you would like to place your order in advance for pickup or delivery, contact Julie at (724) 549-1690, or Lisa at (724) 349-8808.