Scheduled construction will take place Sunday affecting the main entrance lobby to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The main entrance will be closed to allow for equipment removal from the building roof. Patients, visitors and staff are asked to detour through the Indiana Ambulatory Surgical Associates building entrance on this day only. It is recommended to enter the campus from the South Sixth Street/IRMC Drive entrance. Parking is still available near the main entrance.
Construction will conclude in the evening, and the main entrance will reopen Monday.