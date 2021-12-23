At the monthly meeting held on Dec. 5, the membership of the Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company elected its leadership for 2022.
For administrative officers, Harold Lockard, after previously serving as vice president, was elected to serve as president. Evan Bertig, after being term limited as president, was elected to serve as vice president. Gary Alsop was elected to serve as secretary.
In a similar vote, Rick Nastase was elected to serve as treasurer. Logan Dellafiora, Lockard and Nastase were re-elected as incumbents to serve three-year terms on the board of directors. David Stahlman Jr. was elected to fulfill the remainder of an uncompleted term on the board.
On the firefighting side, Dellafiora, after serving previously as lieutenant, captain, 2nd assistant fire chief and 1st assistant fire chief, was elected to his first term as fire chief.
Bertig, after serving previously as lieutenant, captain and 2nd assistant fire chief, was elected to serve as 1st assistant fire chief.
Alsop, after serving the company for more than 50 years as a member, as well as terms as 2nd assistant fire chief, 1st assistant fire chief and fire chief, was elected to serve as 2nd assistant fire chief.
David Stahlman Sr., after previously serving as lieutenant, was elected to serve as captain. Nastase, after previously serving as lieutenant and captain, was appointed to serve as lieutenant. Lockard was nominated to once again serve as fire police captain.
The Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company, founded in 1952, responds to approximately 100 calls for service each year, providing primary fire protection to portions of Center Township, as well as mutual aid service to surrounding municipalities.