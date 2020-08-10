Eleven Indiana County 4-H Shooting Sports Club members recently competed in a Kahoot Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl Contest sponsored by the National 4-H Shooting Sports Committee. Youth from across the nation were invited to participate in a virtual computer-timed quiz that tested overall knowledge in the disciplines of shotgun, archery, rifle, air pistol, Western heritage, 4-H, youth development and risk management. More than 260 youths participated, including 146 juniors and nine teams, and 120 seniors and 17 teams. The contest also included regional and state placings, with the northeast consisting of members from Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and New Jersey. A senior team from the county won third place out of nine nationally. Members along with their national, regional and state placings were Lily Palfrey, 22nd in the nation, second in the northeast region and first in state; Elizabeth Bruner, 33rd in the nation, third in the northeast region and second in state; Ryan Fabin, 34th in the nation, fourth in the northeast region and third in state; and Abigail Bruner, 53rd in the nation, seventh in the northeast region and fourth in state.
A junior team from the county placed seventh out of 17 in the nation. Members and their placings included John Clark Bruner, 14th in the nation, fifth in the northeast region and first in state; Sadie Palfrey, 51st in the nation, 12th in the northeast region and second in state; Logan Barnhart, 60th in the nation, 13th in the northeast region and third in state; and Julia Fabin, 101st in nation, 19th in the northeast region and sixth in state.
A second junior team placed 17th, with members Bridget Waterhouse, 93rd in the nation, 18th in the northeast region and fifth in state; Sullivan Waterhouse, 120th in the nation, 21st in the northeast region and seventh in state; and Logan Waterhouse, 134th in the nation, 22nd in the northeast region and eighth in state.
Volunteer coaches for the contest were Indiana County 4-H leaders Clark and Connie Bruner.