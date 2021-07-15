Indiana County Republican Committee is hosting a Leadership Summit on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Indiana Elks Lodge.
The program is open to the public at no charge and appropriate for youths (12 and older) and adults.
The summit is focused at energizing conservative leadership skills.
Jeffrey Tobin, the conceptual coach, is the featured lecturer along with Kelly Pigeon, owner of Armed and Feminine; Rep. Abby Major; and Attorney Jesse Daniel. Sen. Joe Pittman will be providing closing remarks.
Participants must register in advance to attend by emailing Bonni Dunlap at bdunlap1211@gmail.com.
The program runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and registration with coffee and sweets is at 8:30 a.m.