The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, located at 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with more than 50 themed baskets.
One special item up for auction this year will be a wall hanging sewn by church member Bev Wheeler. The wall hanging has a cross in the middle and is created using batik fabrics in fuchsia, purple, dark greens and blues. It measures 45-by-68 inches and is ready for hanging.
While proceeds from the baskets will go to the operation of the outreach center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, this special wall hanging will have a starting bid of $200 and the proceeds from it will go to Hogar Enmanuel in San Pedra Sula, Honduras. Hogar de Ninos Enmanuel is a nonprofit children’s home for orphaned and abandoned children in Honduras. The home works with more than 100 children, ranging in age from infant to 18 years to provide the emotional and spiritual support needed to overcome their pasts and work toward a better future. (www.hogaren manuel.com)
Along with the silent auction the church will have its almost famous homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup sold by the bowl, pint and quart. A pie auction will take place at noon. Breakfast, lunch and bake items will be available while supplies last.
For more information contact, the church office at (724) 463-0420.