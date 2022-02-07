Members of the Sharp family recently spent about 10 hours building this igloo at their Creekside home. Parents Paul and Samantha Sharp submitted photos of sons Jacob, 21, Christian, 18, and Xavier, 7, building and hanging out in the snow structure.
Creekside residents turn recent snowfall into igloo
