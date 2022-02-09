hockey team donation

The Indiana Healthcare Foundation recently received a donation of stuffed animals from the IUP Crimson Hawks hockey team. Teammates collected stuffed animals to be given out to pediatric patients receiving care at IRMC. Pictured, from left, are Trent Lunden, Dominick Glavach, Heather Reed, executive director of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation, Kyle Harris, Danny Soltesz and Jake McClelland.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Healthcare Foundation recently received a donation of stuffed animals from the IUP Crimson Hawks hockey team.

Teammates collected stuffed animals to be given out to pediatric patients receiving care at IRMC.

Tags