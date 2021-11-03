Celebrate Veterans Day by dancing the night away!
Together with the Ballroom Dance Club of Indiana, the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County invites individuals to a lesson and dancing, Big Band style, on Nov. 12.
The lesson begins at 7 p.m. with dancing to follow until 10. Tickets are $20 per person and include 1940s-themed beverages.
Your best 1940s or 1950s outfits are encouraged but in no way required.
Don your dancing shoes and come ready to boogie!
All Department of Health COVID guidelines will be followed.
For tickets call the HGSIC at (724) 463-9600.