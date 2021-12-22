Starting in January, the Dancing Partners Club will offer an additional dance experience. In addition to the usual social dance sessions, it will hold a monthly line dance session.
The social dances will offer ballroom to Latin and beyond and for the best experience will require a partner. For the line dance sessions, the dancers will learn and practice a variety of popular line dances. No dance partner required.
A line dance will be Saturday, Jan. 8.
The social dance is set for Friday, Jan. 14.
Both are at Sharon’s School of Dance, 496 Ben Franklin Road, Indiana, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Cost is $6 per person at the door, and dress is casual smart.
Informal lessons are included. Water and snacks are provided.
No reservation or membership is required.
Special note: For the health and safety of everyone, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
For additional information call (724) 463-3753.