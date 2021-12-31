This January, National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types.
To commemorate Martin Luther King Day of Service, the Red Cross urges the Indiana community to help save lives by donating at the Indiana Community Day of Giving Blood Drive.
It’s happening Monday, Jan. 17, at the Indiana Mall from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
A special canteen will be provided, as well as hourly giveaways.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
The winter months can be especially difficult to collect enough blood and platelets to meet patient needs.
Inclement weather can result in blood drive cancellations, and seasonal illnesses, like the flu, can prevent some donors from making or keeping appointments to give.
This is in addition to hectic holiday schedules collectively contributing to fewer donations than what was needed in November and December.
Schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.
RapidPass lets donors complete the pre-donation reading and answer the health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, by visiting redcrossblood.org/ rapidpass from the convenience of a mobile device or computer, or through the Blood Donor App.