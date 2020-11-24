Stay n' Play Early Learning Center in Indiana held its third annual turkey dinner giveaway. The winner was Tosha Vold and family, of Indiana, who received a complete Thanksgiving meal and a gift card for Walmart to buy anything else she needs for dinner. Pictured, from left, are Michelle Alsippi-Waller, owner and director of Stay N’ Play; Vold’s daughter Morgan, 8; Vold; Bethann Alsippi, director of the learning center, Homer City; and Vold’s daughters Sadie, 3, and Laila, 9.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheetz store closes after positive virus case
- Indiana natives donate $2.4 million to IUP
- Indiana schools to close; Homer-Center set to follow
- Two drivers seriously injured in head-on crash
- Area man killed in accident
- Grocers discuss what's in stock locally
- Sewage problem prompts investigation by township, DEP
- First tax hike likely since 2013
- PSAC votes to cancel winter sports
- Duane Waltman
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
things to do
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 25
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.