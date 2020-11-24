Thanksgiving dinner giveaway
Submitted photo

Stay n' Play Early Learning Center in Indiana held its third annual turkey dinner giveaway. The winner was Tosha Vold and family, of Indiana, who received a complete Thanksgiving meal and a gift card for Walmart to buy anything else she needs for dinner. Pictured, from left, are Michelle Alsippi-Waller, owner and director of Stay N’ Play; Vold’s daughter Morgan, 8; Vold; Bethann Alsippi, director of the learning center, Homer City; and Vold’s daughters Sadie, 3, and Laila, 9.

Tags