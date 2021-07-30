The 140th Great Dayton Fair will be sponsoring, along with the Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, four baking contests for 2021.
The contests are the Incredible Angel Food Cake, the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie, the Homemade Chocolate Cake and the Preferred Junior Baking Cookies-Brownies-Bar contest.
These contests will all be judged on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Please note: Entries must arrive at the main exhibit building on Friday, Aug. 13, between noon and 6 p.m.
All rules and regulations regarding these contests can be accessed on the fair website at www.daytonfair.org or the PSACF website.
Winners of these contests are eligible to submit entries at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January 2022.
Recipes for these submissions must be included with the baked item on an 8.5-by-11 sheet of paper with the entrant’s name, address and phone number on the back of the paper.
“Fire up the mixer and the oven and get the family involved,” organizers encouraged. “We are all so excited to be back to ‘fair time.’ We hope you’ll join us.”