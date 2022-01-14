Marcello Wealth Management Inc. of Dayton held its annual client Christmas party on Dec. 4 at the Kittanning Country Club. The client appreciation event also incorporated a fundraiser for Mission 22, a nonprofit organization that provides mental and physical support to veterans and their families.
Mark Luchesa, president of Marcello Wealth Management Inc., said “Our firm believes in giving back to the community, especially this time of year. We discovered Mission 22 a few years ago and whole-heartedly believe in their commitment to the well-being of our veterans. Many of our clients and family members are veterans so we can relate to the struggles they face related to their time of service in the armed forces.”
Megan Klingensmith, a Mission 22 ambassador, presented the guests with a background on Mission 22, as well as a description of the programs the organization uses to help veterans cope with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury. Mark and Amy Luchesa then presented Klingensmith with a check for Mission 22 in the amount of $18,440. The donations were given by Marcello Wealth’s clients, area businesses, local churches and VFWs and Marcello Wealth Management.
“We were humbled and thrilled by everyone’s generosity,” Amy Luchesa, treasurer of Marcello Wealth Management, said. “Our veterans are the backbone of this country. They serve without any thought of themselves.
“They serve for their country, their brother-in-arms and for all of us at home. Without their unimaginable sacrifices we wouldn’t be free to work, travel, celebrate or worship as we please. America’s veterans and current military personnel are true heroes.”
The party was held in the Ballroom at the Kittanning Country Club with hors d’oeuvres catered by The Allegheny Mariner, a dessert bar prepared by Amy Luchesa and music provided by Terry Lee Spencer, Jim Varhola and John Rickard.
Each guest received a welcome gift of a hand-poured candle and gift basket door prizes were also awarded.
Mark concluded, “I hope our contribution to Mission 22 plants a seed in everyone’s minds — a seed which reminds us of how blessed we are; a seed which will grow and encourage us to reach out to those who are in need; a seed which will sprout and be visible to others so that we all realize how many good works each of us can accomplish.”
Marcello Wealth Management Inc. is an independent Financial Advisory Firm based in Dayton. The firm’s president, Mark Luchesa, has 27 years of experience in the financial industry.